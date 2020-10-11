Halloween is right around the corner, and while the number of thematic events surrounding the haunted holiday may be fewer due to coronavirus protocols, there is still plenty of fun to be had — including right in North Attleboro.
For two nights, Oct. 13 and 14, the Emerald Square Mall parking lot will turn into a full-fledged drag queen show — with performers from VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — complete with opulent costumes, music and dancing.
Attendees may watch from inside or outside of their cars (vehicles will be socially distanced), or without a car in a VIP patio near the front of the stage.
Food and beverages will be available from the many food trucks that will be on hand, and merchandise from guests’ favorite drag queens will be sold.
“This summer’s tour was such a success that we wanted to continue it [only with] a Halloween theme,” said the show’s producer, Brandon Voss, referring to “RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World” tour. “I think people need entertainment these days and this is pure entertainment.”
The interactive theatrical experience follows the journeys of a variety of drag queens — all of whom have participated in (and some who have won) the popular “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — as they are brought to life during a séance, during which they share the chilling stories of their deaths, which range from food poisoning to being burned at the stake.
Asia O’Hara, who competed in season 10 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” is the mistress of ceremonies who leads the séance as she summons the queens to life.
“This is the first holiday-theme show for me and for many of us,” said the 36-year-old performer and fashion designer.
“It’s definitely not your typical drag show. … It kind of feels like being at a Halloween carnival.”
One of the strengths of “Drive ’N Drag: Halloween” is the “variety of the queens in the show, “ O’Hara said.
Other performers include “RuPaul’s Drag Race” favorites Violet Chachki, Yvie Oddly, Aquaria, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi and Vaness Vanjie.
“The reality is that the show is great not because it’s drag; it’s just genuinely a great show — just like ‘Kinky Boots’ was a great musical even if there was no drag,” said O’Hara, who also performs in “VH1 RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue” at the Flamingo in Las Vegas.
“This show is family-oriented, and is for people of all ages and from all different backgrounds — whether you love drag or not, or have seen it or not.”
Performances are at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
There are limited tickets (starting at $69 for a car with two people) available for select shows.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit VossEvents.com.
