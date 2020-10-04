NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Some favorites from the RuPaul's Drag Race TV show will be coming to Emerald Square this month.
Drive 'N Drag Halloween will feature a number of characters from the series in a spooky-themed outdoor concert-style show in the mall's parking lot Oct. 13-14.
Attendees will be able to enjoy the live theatrical experience as the various characters describe their bizarre "deaths" from the safety of inside or on top of their cars with a concert-style stage and lighting, Jumbotron screens and sound pumped outside from the stage and via FM transmitters. Multiple shows will run from 4 to 11 p.m. Food and beverages will available from food trucks and limited-edition Halloween merchandise available.
The tour gets underway Oct. 9 in Phliadelphia.
Drive ‘N Drag: Halloween tickets are available on VossEvents.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.