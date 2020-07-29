FOXBORO -- A load of rubbish caught fire in a trash truck Wednesday afternoon but the driver dumped the burning refuse before it could damage the vehicle, a fire official said.
The Waste Management driver noticed the fire about 12:20 p.m. on his routine run at Putnam Village apartments at 6 Putnam Road, off Chestnut Street, Fire Chief Michael Kelleher said.
The driver followed company protocol and drove the truck to a safe area of the parking lot and dumped the load from the rear of the vehicle.
Firefighters doused the refuse and broke up the compacted load with the help of a town public works front-end loader, the fire chief said.
The fire was extinguished in about 15 to 20 minutes. Another truck was called to haul away the burned trash.
No one was injured and the vehicle did not sustain any damage, according to the chief.
The cause of the fire was not determined.
