Ruby Tuesday Closed
A sign on the door of the Ruby Tuesday restaurant in South Attleboro apologizes for the inconvenience of its abrupt closing.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE/

ATTLEBORO — The Ruby Tuesday restaurant off Route 1 in South Attleboro has closed, following the closure of three others franchises of the national chain at this time last year.

A sign on the door of the South Attleboro restaurant read:

“This Ruby Tuesday location is closed. We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may have caused you and look forward to serving you in one of our other restaurants soon.”

The telephone was disconnected and there was no information on the company website or Facebook page.

Late last August, the chain closed restaurants in Swansea, East Greenwich and Johnston. It still has local locations in Wrentham and Taunton.

On social media, the reaction to the closing was mixed.

Some said they enjoyed the salad bar and others said they will not miss the restaurant.

