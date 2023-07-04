REHOBOTH — Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Superintendent Bill Runey has received an overall proficient rating for his first year overseeing the school system.
At a recent school committee meeting, committee Chairman Aaron Morse presented the evaluation results.
Runey was rated as exemplary in family and community engagement. He was rated as proficient in instructional leadership, management and operations, and professional culture.
Highlights in the area of instructional leadership included aligning curriculum across the district, receiving grants to update elementary reading curriculum, professional development, and technology integration.
“Bill is very accessible to parents and community stakeholders,” Morse said, noting Runey regularly attends their meetings and is in regular contact with them. “His level of communication with stakeholders is exemplary.
“As the ‘new face of DR,’ Mr. Runey is always present and visible at school and town events. His presence at these events builds a strong sense of pride and belonging in a community,” Morse added. “It is a true reflection of his ‘We are DR’ initiative and encourages participation and support of all stakeholders in moving our district forward.”
The superintendent was also found to have met his four performance goals.
Runey, who arrived at D-R after serving as principal of Attleboro High School for a decade, has from the start been striving to revamp the school system.
He inherited a school district with long-running financial woes he and other school officials have been addressing.
There had also been an acrimonious relationship between school officials and Rehoboth that had involved litigation and a failed move by a group of residents to break local elementary and middle schools away from the regional system.
School board members singled out Runey’s presentations at meetings, including town meeting, for preventing the latter.
Runey and his administrative team updated the district website, launched the DR mobile app, and streamlined email, text, and phone messaging, all enhancing community engagement, Morse said.
Other initiatives that helped promote positive culture and generate excitement are Green and Gold Night and the We Are DRiven to Serve program where students are recognized for community service. Runey even dresses up at times in the DR Falcon mascot costume, school board members point out.
It hasn’t been all smooth sailing this school year, however, with budget cuts sparking strong protest from students, parents and staff, and principals of Dighton Middle School and the high school resigning in May. They have since been replaced.
“Despite his being a first time superintendent, we rarely felt that we hired someone ‘inexperienced’ because Bill established himself as a leader through example,” Morse said. “The committee is looking forward to seeing this leadership team excel in the next school year.”
“I would like to thank the committee and the communities for believing in me and supporting my team’s work,” Runey said. “Although fourteen of seventeen members of our District Leadership Team are new to their roles, we seized the opportunity to use #WeAreDR to reimagine a district that has seen a decrease in enrollment and needed a strong dose of positivity to rebuild trust with students, staff, and families.”