WRENTHAM — RuPaul Drag Race shows held last month in the parking lots at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets were not so fabulous in the eyes, and ears, of neighbors.
The shows went into the late night the weekend of June 18 to 20 and several neighbors complained to town officials about the noise they generated.
Selectmen are scheduled to address the matter at their meeting Tuesday night.
“The town has received a handful of complaints from residents about enforcing time limits and noise level limits at permitted large-scale events in the community,” Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said. “As a result of these issues raised by residents, the board of selectmen will be discussing permitting for large-scale events.”
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. but the public has to participate remotely. Visit www.wrentham.ma.us.
There were two RuPaul Drag Race shows each night in the outlet mall lots, with start times of 7 and 9:30 p.m.
“This event happened without any advertising within the town and was very disruptive into the night until after 11 p.m.” resident Joseph O’Brien said. “I’m sure many residents within a mile radius of the outlets would love to voice their opinion on the noise level.”
O’Brien pointed out there are curfews for concerts at area outdoor venues.
Concerts at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield have to end at 11 p.m., and acts that have gone over that curfew have been fined.
Wrentham police apparently didn’t field too many complaints about the shows.
“Not a lot of complaints at all. I’m aware of only two,” Police Chief William McGrath said.
The RuPaul shows were sponsored by Voss Events, which bills them as a “widely popular outdoor concert series.”
“Join the super queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race on their mission to save the world from the debacle that was 2020,” Voss said in promoting the event. “Drive N Drag saves 2021.”
RuPaul Drag Race shows have also been held in the parking lot outside Emerald Square mall on Route 1 in North Attleboro. Two sold-out Halloween shows were held there in October.
Promoters at those shows said they were providing much-needed, desired and socially-distanced entertainment to fans during the pandemic.
The shows feature past contestants from VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” who entertain with costumes and dance routines.
Simon, which owns the outlet mall, could not be reached Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.