NORTH ATTLEBORO — “RuPaul’s Drive N’ Drag Halloween Show” got off to a stormy start outside Emerald Square mall, but ended smoothly — and as you might imagine — spectacularly.
Rain doused the area on Tuesday evening for the show’s first performances in the mall parking lot, and a blown generator cut power just as the first of two shows was about to begin.
It put a slight damper on the event, which is a continuation of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World” summer tour.
However, the performers carried on with aplomb despite a wet stage and intermittent showers.
By Wednesday evening, the skies were clear and spirits were high among both the performers and patrons, and even the parking lot attendees.
Both shows were sold out.
Contestants from various seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” such as Yvie Oddly, Kameron Michaels and Kim Chi, dazzled and delighted the audience with their opulent costumes and gravity-defying dance routines. Meanwhile, hostess Asia O’Hara engaged in lively banter with the audience, and four backup dancers added to the excitement.
After Kim Chi’s routine, O’Hara told Chi to stop throwing her pieces of candy into the audience.
“That’s our dinner,” O’Hara chided.
Producer Brandon Voss was determined to keep the show, and the tour itself, going despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“People want something to do. People need entertainment,” Voss said. “You can’t just cut entertainment out of people’s lives.”
And rather than merely staying home to watch TV, Jon Norris, the show’s senior producer, recognized the need for upping the ante when it came to live performances.
“We have to add this other layer to elevate production for people to get more out of it,” he said. “It’s more work than we’ve ever done in our life, but it’s all worth it.”
Rules and regulations for COVID-19 have changed the way many, if not all shows, are put on. For “Drive N’ Drag,” the interactive drag queen show was held drive-in style in the mall’s lot outside Macy’s.
Patrons were reminded of such safety tips as wearing masks outside their cars, and there was no congregating in front of the stage.
Even with COVID-19 precautions in place, and especially Tuesday night’s soaking rain, the guests were simply happy to see their favorite contestants from the VH1 show live on stage.
Jen Goble of Woburn and her friend, Christina Medonca of Medford, had two folding chairs directly in front of one of the two Jumbotrons on either side of the stage.
“It’s cool to see everyone, during COVID-19, coming together and having a good time,” Goble said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.