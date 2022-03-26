“War is Hell!” — U.S. Civil War General William Tecumseh Sherman in an address to the graduating class of the Michigan Military Academy in 1879
“You cannot qualify war in harsher terms than I will. War is cruelty, and you cannot refine it …”— Letter to the mayor of Atlanta from Sherman
Only those who have been in war know war.
Many survivors come back with broken bodies and some with broken minds, some with both and, of course. Many don’t come back at all.
Sherman, famous for cutting a path across Georgia from Atlanta to Savannah in his “March to the Sea” in November and December 1864, in which he made “Georgia howl,” had no illusions about war.
He spoke of it in the harshest terms he could muster, but even those three words — “War is Hell” — can’t capture what those who are in it experience.
There’s no mercy and the sights, smells, horror and destruction are all hell, whatever that means to an individual.
His three words sum it all up.
So how do you teach such a thing as war, such as the Russia-Ukraine war that began with Russia’s unprovoked attack on the smaller country of Ukraine on Feb. 24?
There’s no way to re-create the horror felt by those in the midst of it, but the circumstances can be taught.
And they are.
Marc Liberatore, head of the history department at Norton High School, said teaching about the Russia-Ukraine war in his freshman World History class is about connecting the past to the present, which helps his students understand what is happening now.
Meanwhile, the horror in real time buzzes into the phones nearly every student carries in his or her pocket via photos and videos in a steady stream.
The reality is ever-present, and it’s just a tap away.
While nothing can recreate the pain of war felt by those living it, studying the circumstances helps them understand how the war came to be. With the past as prologue, they can compare the current situation to World War I and World War II.
For example, Hitler’s invasion of Poland on Sept. 1, 1939, was unprovoked, as was Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Both invaded sovereign nations with the intent of ruling them.
Hitler sought more “living space” for Germany as well as the annihilation of the Jewish people, whom he blamed for the surrender of Germany in World War I.
He claimed Germany was “stabbed in the back” by the Jews and others, such as Communists. seeking Germany’s downfall.
Analysts say Putin is trying to reclaim what once belonged to the former Soviet Union, which crumbled more than 30 years ago, to re-establish and enhance his power and the power of his nation.
The Russia-Ukraine war is perhaps the most significant current event in the short lives of 14-year-olds, except maybe the coronavirus crisis, which has robbed them of schooling and social interaction, Liberatore said.
“They came back from vacation and they wanted to talk about it,” he said. “They wanted to know if there was going to be a World War III.”
And if they study the history of World War I, they will see how that dreadful debacle came to be.
Alliances in World War I led to a four-year senseless blood letting after the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, the heir apparent to the Austro-Hungarian throne, and his wife Sophie in Sarajevo in June 1914.
They can compare the alliances then to the alliances of today, specifically the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a group of 30 allied nations who pledge that an attack against one is an attack against all, which makes a world war possible again.
NATO was formed in 1949 to deter threats from the Soviet Union.
Putin wants to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and having the power of 30 other countries on Russia’s doorstep. Of course, if he takes over Ukraine, that is what he will have anyway.
Liberatore said his students, all 14 or 15 years old, are horrified by the reports of the Russian Army, directed by Putin, targeting civilians and leaving mothers and their children dead in the streets.
“Why are they killing innocent women and children?” they have asked.
“That does hit home with them and it contrasts with how they are safe and secure in their daily lives,” Liberatore said.
But the killing of civilians is not new.
The Allies and Axis powers both targeted civilians in World War II.
The bombing of London, Berlin, Hiroshima and Nagasaki are just a few examples.
Together both sides killed millions of innocents.
As Sherman said, war is cruelty.
Annexation of territory in the past is relevant to the present as well.
After Hitler annexed Austria in March 1938 in what is known at the Anschluss, he set his sights on German-speaking parts of Czechoslovakia, known as the Sudetenland.
He bullied his way to that acquisition with the Munich Agreement of Sept. 30, 1938.
Hitler had the help of British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and others who basically gave him Czechoslovakia, in a desperate attempt to avoid war. The devastating slaughter of The Great War still haunted them, and they were desperate to avoid another, but the appeasement failed.
Chamberlain returned to England waving a piece of paper signed by Hitler saying it would guarantee “peace in our time.”
It didn’t.
It only encouraged Hitler to take more and kill more.
Ukraine freed itself of Russian dominance in 1991, but now Putin is trying to get it back, just as he annexed Crimea in 2014.
But it’s not going as well for him as it did in Crimea in 2014, or for Hitler with Czechoslovakia.
The Ukrainians are fighting back hard.
Liberatore’s class is beginning with facts including the difference in governments.
Putin is Russia’s president, or in reality, a dictator, until he decides he no longer wants the job, which is not likely to be any time soon.
In Ukraine, as in America, the presidency is limited to two terms and the president is elected by a vote of the people.
In Ukraine, the terms are five years and the current president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has stayed in his nation and rallied his people to fight the Russians.
And Liberatore talked about the fact that all Ukrainian men from the age of 18-60 are being required to stay in the country to defend it, with the example of their president to lead the way.
And that they are doing.
Liberatore said the aim is to provide his students with facts in an unbiased manner.
At Attleboro High School, freshman World History is taught by Conor Murphy, a first-year teacher who’s an Army veteran of the Afghanistan War. So he knows more than a little of the subject at hand.
In his class of 33 young minds, he has much the same approach as Liberatore.
One thing the Russia-Ukraine war provides is an opportunity to evaluate sources, bias and which side is telling the truth, he said.
And he questioned the students on where they were getting their information.
Students gave answers like Reddit, Instagram and Tik Tok.
“They’ve got a pretty good grasp on bias. This will be a good thing for them to practice, to look for sources and to compare sources and ask, is this a reliable source we can use?” Murphy said.
And he said the war provides an opportunity to discuss how governments get power and use that power.
Like Liberatore, he said the war will offer an opportunity to help the youngsters better connect with the past by studying the present.
“It will let me connect back to everything we’re going to be doing,” Murphy said. “Having something that’s relevant increases their engagement.”
Model UN ClubsAt Seekonk High School, students participating in the Model UN Club, a simulation of the United Nations General Assembly popular in high schools and colleges, have discussed the situation in Ukraine during their weekly meetings after school.
But after February vacation, following the Russian invasion, the wider student body became more aware of what was happening.
Suzanne Larson, a history teacher and co-adviser to the Model UN club, said the students studied the history of Ukraine to add context and understand the present day war.
“So much context is needed,” Larson said. “We talked about the Cold War, World War II and World War I.”
During the meeting, they also studied a map of Europe, the countries around Ukraine and discussed the NATO Alliance.
About 30 to 40 students in grades 9 through 12 are part of Seekonk’s club.
Jack Tow, 18, a senior and president of the club, said the members typically have an interest in foreign affairs.
Tow said he watches the nightly news to keep up on what’s happening.
“The humanitarian crisis is something most people are aware of, but the foreign policy implications are little more nuanced,” Tow said.
He said students helped organize a relief effort at the school to collect clothes, hygiene products and other supplies to donate at Cardi’s Furniture two weeks ago.
“That was a big success,” Tow said.
Tow also placed a Ukrainian flag in a hallway of the high school.
“We support the people who are going through a really tough time,” he said.
Michelle Salisbury, a history teacher, said educators have a planned curriculum, but the war was discussed in different classes as various lessons were completed so as not to confuse the students.
“I think it’s important that we should know what’s going on in the world,” Salisbury said.
In her 10th grade honors class, she said students learned about Joseph Stalin, a former leader of the Soviet Union.
Stalin presided over the mass famine in Ukraine in the early 1930s as part of his policy of agricultural collectivization.
Elise White, a sophomore in the honors class, said during the period, there were atrocities and genocide committed against the Ukrainian people.
But now as the war in Ukraine enters its fifth week, the teachers and students say the topic is discussed more widely in school.
“The great concern is that this is a big deal,” Tow said. “This is a big problem we can help to solve in any way we can.”
Larson said she thinks a lot of kids are concerned.
“We have a lot of compassionate kids here,” she said. “They want to help. It’s a tragedy that’s unfolding before our very eyes.”
At King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham, students last week decorated the school in blue and gold, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in a show of support.
Before classes, a five- minute video about the war produced by members of the school’s Model UN Club was shown to students in their homerooms.
The club has discussed the war for several weeks, but more students are now talking about it in and out of class, said senior Gina Brown, 18, a member of the club.
Brown said she joined Model UN because of her interest in foreign affairs.
She now sees more students concerned about how world events can have an impact on their own lives.
“I have more conversations now with students my age about global politics,” Brown said. “It’s good to see other people get involved.”
Her classmates have talked about the injustices and destruction that have occurred during the war.
In addition, the students talk about the rise in gas prices as a result of sanctions on Russian oil and instability the war has caused.
Tim O’Connor, the Model UN Club’s adviser and an English teacher, agreed that more students are talking about the war.
“The conversations are broadening,” he said.
Brown said the war has also been a discussed in her economics class regarding the price of gas and supply chain issues and is a topic in other clubs in school.
“It’s very exciting to see people care so much,” she said. “I’m glad people are paying attention. I hope it continues.”
The war has been discussed at Model UN meetings with students talking about “what can we do about this war and what we can do to stop the next war,” O’Connor said.
Teaching about the ongoing war has created a challenge because events change every day in the fluid situation.
For instance, O’Connor said the information he gathered for a presentation on economic sanctions became outdated by the time it was given.
Another aspect of the war that concerns O’Connor is the disinformation that has spread on social media about the crisis.
With information so readily available online on various social media platforms, O’Connor said students like everyone else have to sift through what is factual and what is not.
“How do you separate good information from bad information?” O’Connor said.
Other schoolsAt Mansfield High School, Superintendent Teresa Murphy said the topic of war is addressed comprehensively in many high school social studies courses such as human geography, where students study geographical influences on political systems and power relationships.
In some cases, it hits very near home.
“The war is also very personal for many of our Mansfield students and their families who may speak Russian or who have ties to Eastern Europe,” Murphy said.
“As one student’s parent said to me, ‘What we are facing today is heartbreaking and unbearable; for many in our community have families in both Ukraine and Russia,’” Murphy said.
Mansfield educators use current events as “teachable moments” and students are paying attention to global issues, the superintendent said.
In addition, Murphy said, she is proud that the Mansfield High School Student Service Corps is organizing a fundraiser to support those impacted by the war in Ukraine.
The war is studied at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School as well.
“At Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, the Ukraine invasion has been a topic of note in our classes since we returned from February vacation,” said Alison A. King, social studies department curriculum coordinator.
She said one of the teachers, Katherine Beckett, made a lesson plan that was adaptable to each of their classes. It included a video from the Newsela education content platform of events leading to the invasion.
She framed it as a skill-based lesson in which they teach students how to think, not what to think.
Beckett, who is also the adviser for both student government and peer leaders, also organized a Ukrainian relief drive with all the materials taken to Cardi’s Furniture.
“Both students and staff donated clothing and personal care items to the effort,” King said. “It was much more successful than she had anticipated.”