NORTH ATTLEBORO — A large recreational vehicle was gutted by fire Monday afternoon off Towne Street.
The blaze was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on property behind 240 Towne St.
The bulk of heavy fire was reported knocked down within 10 minutes.
The cause is under investigation, and the state fire marshal’s office responded.
Plainville firefighters were called to cover fire station headquarters and an Attleboro ambulance was sent to the fire but both were soon called back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.