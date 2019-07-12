ATTLEBORO — The owner of a South Attleboro tobacco wholesale business was ordered to pay $12,000 in back taxes Friday on state charges related to a wider federal case.
The federal case involves an alleged scheme to defraud Massachusetts and New Hampshire of tobacco tax revenue.
Khalid Siddique, 62, of Attleboro, admitted in Attleboro District Court that state prosecutors had sufficient evidence to find him guilty of tax evasion. His case was then continued without a finding for 18 months with probation, and will be dismissed if Siddique is not charged with any new crimes.
Siddique, the owner of Kr Wholesale Outlet and BK Mart at 1077 Washington St. (Route 1), admitted to buying untaxed cigars and smokeless tobacco.
During a raid of the business, authorities seized $14,376 in addition to tobacco products, according to Michael Scott, chief of the financial crimes unit of the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to return $2,376 to the defendant and dismissed three related charges.
In 2015, Khalid was charged in a 28-count federal indictment in U.S. District Court in Springfield. He has pleaded innocent to multiple charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, trafficking in contraband smokeless tobacco and money laundering.
His lawyer, William Cintolo of Boston, said Friday his client did nothing wrong in the federal case and is expected to go to trial in March 2020.
Federal prosecutors allege Khalid failed to pay excise taxes on smokless tobacco and cigars from 2006 until 2012, when his business was raided by federal agents and city police.
Siddique allegedly distributed smokeless tobacco without paying taxes and filed false tobacco tax returns for cigars which vastly understated the amount of tax he owed, according to prosecutors.
Siddique is free on $500,000 unsecured bond.
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count of money laundering and wire fraud.
