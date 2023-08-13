s —There were heavy hearts for both shoppers and employees of the Christmas Tree Shop on Saturday, as the popular New England store chain prepared to close its doors for good.
In the midst of the state’s tax-free weekend, with area shoppers flocking to other stores along Route 1 in North Attleboro, the hub of activity in the Christmas Tree Shop’s plaza barely abated as patrons sought one last bargain on the final day that the store would be open.
But the mood of people in the store, while once eager to hunt for those special items that could not be found elsewhere, was somber and emotional as customers browsed what few goods were left and employees tried to hold back their tears during their final day at work.
Mark Bonneau of South Attleboro, who had worked in maintenance and receiving for the past two years, stoically continued his duties as the minutes of his final shift ticked away.
“It’s sad, it’s just sad,” Bonneau said. “It brings tears to your eyes.”
Outside the store, large signs announced final markdowns of 80 to 90 percent, while in the foyer, a smaller, hand-lettered sign thanked “loyal customers” for the years of shopping at the North Attleboro location, with the establishment dates of 1999 to 2023 written at the bottom.
“We can thank Amazon for this,” one customer grumbled as she saw the sign.
The only other Christmas Tree Shop in the area, at Patriot Place in Foxboro, one of three that had still been open in the state, also closed Saturday.
Upon entering the North Attleboro store, the sight of the stark, blank beige metal shelves was as disconcerting as the closure of the store itself. What was left of the merchandise had been consolidated to the front half of the store near the registers, with the rest of the store cordoned off, even as signs from various departments such as “Pantry” and “Accents” still hung from the ceiling over commodities that were no longer there.
Many of the shoppers were grim-faced as they filled their shopping carts or simply carried as much as they could of their choice purchases before sadly standing in the ever-growing line for the registers.
Among the items left were Vela unscented candles, slashed to $1.80, colorful Pauleon pillow covers for $2, Marvel Pop’n’Pinball handheld games for 60 cents, and Viabella greeting cards, marked 20 cards for $1.
Even the store fixtures, such as the Gondola island shelves, were being sold off for $80 per section. For a mere $2, customers could also take home the shopping baskets bearing the store name.
Tracey Trainor, of East Providence, R.I., had two carriages brimming with purchases for herself and others to be used for Christmas presents and gifts for other occasions.
In the past, Trainor’s items of choice were picture frames and Christmas ornaments.
“This is not possible,” Trainor said of the store’s closing. “I really and truly can’t get over that this is happening. I used to get everything here -– everything.”
Belinda Lill from Plainville had her cart filled with her favorite tea, Bigelow Blackberry Citrus, the Vela candles and other assorted items, including the Viabella greeting cards.
Lill said she was a “clearance fanatic” in a lifetime of shopping at the store, additionally favoring what she called the “better selection” of seasonal items than in other stores.
“It’s definitely surreal,” she said. “But, on one hand, it’s expected because everyone is moving to shop online more.”