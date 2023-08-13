s —There were heavy hearts for both shoppers and employees of the Christmas Tree Shop on Saturday, as the popular New England store chain prepared to close its doors for good.

In the midst of the state’s tax-free weekend, with area shoppers flocking to other stores along Route 1 in North Attleboro, the hub of activity in the Christmas Tree Shop’s plaza barely abated as patrons sought one last bargain on the final day that the store would be open.