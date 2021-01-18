FRANKLIN -- The SAFE Coalition, which provides support services to people with substance abuse disorders, has been awarded a $50,000 state grant.
The non-profit organization, which serves The Sun Chronicle area, said the funds will be used to enhance support services, improve access to care for community members and increase training for SAFE volunteers.
The grant was provided by the Department of Public Health from the fiscal 2021 state budget with the help of state Rep. Jeffrey Roy, D-Franklin.
“These funds will allow our families and friends to receive a variety of supportive options with dignity and in a timely, compassionate manner,” Jennifer Knight-Levine, the organization’s co-founder and executive director, said in a statement Monday.
“This pandemic has dramatically shifted the landscape of care and we have seen our requests for support more than double. Listening to the community and providing new programming, updated training, and technological care is crucial for sustained recovery,” Knight-Levine said.
Co-founder and board president James Derick noted that the grant was awarded at a time when most state funding requests are being reduced or eliminated.
Both officials credited Roy for his work on securing the grant funds.
The funding will be used to train employees and volunteers on recovery, peer work and diversity, according to the officials.
It will also be used to develop two new recovery programs for adolescent and caregiver support and provide individuals with technology and training to better use virtual services.
The coalition partners with several organizations and law enforcement agencies including the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, Norfolk County Sheriff’s Department, Wrentham District Court and the Hockomock Area YMCA.
The coalition has also held public forums on the opioid epidemic in The Sun Chronicle area.
