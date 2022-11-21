ATTLEBORO -- Last spring, SAILS (Southeastern Automated Integrated Library Services) libraries voted to remove titles and authors from email notices as part of the effort to enhance privacy for their patrons.
The effort started on Monday among the 39 communities and 70 libraries represented by SAILS in Southeastern Massachusetts, which is headquartered in Lakeville.
“We all realized that a title may be enough to reveal potentially sensitive and personal information,” a spokesperson said in a press release. “Imagine putting a hold on a book about a health or relationship issue and not remembering to close your email message, leaving it open for anyone to see.”
All notices sent via email, including hold pickup notices, hold reminders, overdue notices, pre-due notices and assumed lost notices, will no longer include the title or author.
“More often than not, this isn't an issue, but for when it is, we need to respect and protect an individual's right to privacy,” the spokesperson said.
Attleboro Public Library Director Amy Rhilinger said all libraries in the SAILS network are participating to help preserve the privacy of their patrons.
“This is a network level change,” Rhilinger said. “All of the SAILS libraries are affected.”
Privacy may not be considered by the patron when ordering a book so proactive steps were needed.
“It is an important privacy issue that many patrons don't think too much about,” she said. “Library users are able to take out materials on sensitive topics that they may not want to be revealed to family or other patrons and this allows them their privacy.”
