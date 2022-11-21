Attleboro Library Exterior (copy)
Attleboro Public Library

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE/

ATTLEBORO -- Last spring, SAILS (Southeastern Automated Integrated Library Services) libraries voted to remove titles and authors from email notices as part of the effort to enhance privacy for their patrons.

The effort started on Monday among the 39 communities and 70 libraries represented by SAILS in Southeastern Massachusetts, which is headquartered in Lakeville.

