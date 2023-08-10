Area residents can get a break on prices for back-to-school shopping, end-of-summer deals and other items this weekend.
This year’s sales tax holiday will be held Saturday and Sunday in Massachusetts.
Retail items of up to $2,500, purchased for personal use during the two days, will be exempt from the 6.25% sales tax.
An eligible item will qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption if it is ordered and paid for over the internet, the state Department of Revenue said.
The following items are still taxable and don’t qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption: Meals, gas/electricity, telecommunication services, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and marijuana products, motor vehicles, and motorboats.
Also remaining taxable are purchases by corporations or other businesses, and purchases by individuals for business use.
“While small business owners remain pessimistic about sales growth and future business conditions, they aren't slowing down their efforts to hire workers, fill open positions, and benefit from stronger consumer spending,” said Christopher Carlozzi, National Federation of Independent Business state director in Massachusetts. “This tax-free weekend is a great opportunity for everyone in Massachusetts to stretch their dollar and support local small business. The sales tax holiday is perfect for shoppers hoping to maximize savings on back-to-school purchases and save money on products now dropping in price as inflation begins to ease. It's a much needed few days of tax relief as consumers wait for Beacon Hill lawmakers to do what they promised and deliver on tax reforms."
The sales tax holiday has been held the past several years and proven highly popular.
The holiday became permanent back in 2018.
