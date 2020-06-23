ATTLEBORO — Anyone with big ticket items to buy may want to wait until the end of August when the state holds its annual sales tax-free weekend.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday the tax holiday would be held on Aug. 29 and 30.
It’s especially important this year as many retail businesses were shut down for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic and are cash-starved, Baker said.
“The annual sales tax holiday is an opportunity for us to support small businesses and consumers, and this year, it’s a great way to support our economy that’s been impacted by (coronavirus),” Baker said in a press release. “This pandemic has created enormous challenges for the Commonwealth’s small businesses, and the sales tax-free weekend is one way that we can encourage more economic activity to help Main Street businesses and local economies.”
One of those “Main Street” business owners, Nancy Young of Attleboro Jewelers on County Street, was ecstatic when she heard the news.
She said it really is like a holiday.
“It’s like a mini-Christmas for us,” Young said. “I’m really happy it’s on the horizon.”
Young said the sales tax holiday makes it a little easier for people to purchase expensive gifts, engagement rings or wedding bands because they can save 6.25 percent of the cost, which on some items can be a significant amount.
“It gives people who may be on the fence a reason to make that commitment and it helps young couples save a little extra money,” Young said.
Her business was essentially shut down for three months, although she and the jewelers who work for her were able to do some jobs at home to keep some money coming in.
“I don’t know of a jeweler who doesn’t have a workbench in the cellar,” she said.
Meanwhile, over on Wall Street, a salesperson for Lambco Appliances who didn’t want his name used echoed Young.
“It’s almost like Christmas for us,” he said of the tax holiday.
He said Lambco sometimes does as much as four months worth of business on one weekend because people with new homes under construction come in to buy a package of kitchen and other appliances.
And people who just need to replace worn-out appliances are also eager to save cash.
Unlike Young’s business, Lambco was able to stay open during the pandemic and business was “pretty steady,” he said.
While many people were out of work, the $1,200 stimulus check doled out by the federal government in addition to unemployment benefits helped keep people coming through the door, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.