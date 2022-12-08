The U.S. House gave final approval Thursday to legislation protecting same-sex marriages, a monumental step in a decades-long battle for nationwide recognition of those unions that reflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes.
President Joe Biden is expected to promptly sign the measure, which requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages. It is a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized those marriages and have worried about what would happen if the ruling were overturned.
For local supporters of marriage equality, the news came as a relief.
“The right to love who you want to love and the right to marry is a civil and human right to all people just like rights to public accommodations,” Laurie Sawyer, chair of the Attleboro Council on Human Rights, said in an email prior to Thursday’s vote. “No marriage of an opposite-sex couple will be questioned when visiting their spouse in the hospital or when picking up their child at school, etc. This should not be the case for married same-sex couples either.”
Sawyer lives in the city with her wife and their 16-year-old daughter. She said that the idea her marriage could be declared invalid was “stressful.”
The bipartisan legislation, which passed 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes, would also protect interracial unions by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.” After months of negotiations, the Senate passed the bill last week with 12 Republican votes.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who presided over the vote as one of her last acts in leadership before stepping aside in January, wiped her eye as she became emotional before signing the bill, which sent it to the White House immediately after the vote. She called the bill “a glorious triumph of love and freedom.”
Democrats moved the bill quickly through the House and Senate after the Supreme Court’s June decision that overturned the federal right to an abortion. That ruling included a concurring opinion from Justice Clarence Thomas that suggested the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision legalizing same-sex marriage could also be reconsidered.
In debate ahead of the vote, several gay members of Congress talked about what a federal law would mean for them and their families. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., said he and his husband should be able to visit each other in the hospital just like any other married couple and receive spousal benefits “regardless of if your spouse’s name Samuel or Samantha.”
Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., said he was set to marry “the love of my life” next year and that it is “unthinkable” that his marriage might not be recognized in some states if Obergefell were to be overturned.
“The idea of marriage equality used to be a far fetched idea,” said Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I. “Now it’s the law of the land and supported by the vast majority of Americans.”
The legislation lost some Republican support since July, when 47 Republicans voted for it — a robust and unexpected show of support that kick-started serious negotiations in the Senate. But most of those lawmakers held firm.
Both Massachusetts senators, Democrats Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, were yes votes.
The Attleboro area’s congressman, Jake Auchincloss, voted in favor of both the original House version of the bill and the final one on Wednesday.
The Newton Democrat tweeted out a selfie with Barney Frank, who formerly represented the Attleboro area in Congress, with the caption, “Hanging with Barney Frank on the House floor as this veteran of the DOMA battles celebrates the codification of marriage equality. It’s an honor to celebrate with a trailblazing predecessor.”
Frank had his own typically wry take on the new law: “I was here for the birth of DOMA (the Defense of Marriage Act), so I am very grateful to be able to be here for the funeral.”
The legislation would not require states to allow same-sex couples to marry, as the Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision now does. But it would require states to recognize all marriages that were legal where they were performed and it would protect current same-sex unions if the Obergefell decision were overturned.
Sawyer, the Attleboro Human Rights Council chair, says the federal government needs to go further in protecting marriage equality.
“I think this bill is only a bandaid to quiet LGBTQ advocates because it made ‘concessions’ to Republicans for religious liberty and it does not require all states to perform marriages,” Sawyer said in her email. “I believe this is a start but there are many more reasons for discrimination against LGBTQ persons than just marriage.”
She said Congress needs to pass the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity in areas including public accommodations and facilities, education, housing, federally funded programs, credit, and jury service.
“This will give all LGBTQ people the protections they need to live fully in this country and for it to be illegal to discriminate against them,” Sawyer said. “This passed in the House and they have held off in voting in the Senate because they are afraid they would not get the votes they need from the Republicans.”
While it’s not everything advocates may have wanted, passage of the legislation represents a watershed moment. Just a decade ago, many Republicans openly campaigned on blocking same-sex marriages; today more than two-thirds of the public support them.
Still, most Republicans opposed the legislation and some conservative advocacy groups lobbied aggressively against it in recent weeks, arguing that it doesn’t do enough to protect those who want to refuse services for same-sex couples.
“God’s perfect design is indeed marriage between one man and one woman for life,” said Rep. Bob Good, R-Va, ahead of the vote. “And it doesn’t matter what you think or what I think, that’s what the Bible says.”
Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.