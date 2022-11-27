A band of rain moved steadily towards the 67th annual Downtown Associates of North Attleboro’s Santa Parade, but the majority of the precipitation held off until the annual holiday procession was completed.
The event, which has never been canceled due to weather conditions, still brought its usual crowd of excited spectators eager to kick off the holiday season in the town’s traditional way.
Before the parade kicked off at 3 p.m., the sounds of upbeat holiday music resounded throughout most of the downtown area, from the deejay booth at the gazebo at the town hall. But for those standing near Keyboards For Kids and The Music Wagon, the gentle acoustic guitar of instructor Dan Farwell could be heard as well.
While many children wore red Santa hats in honor of the occasion, festive holiday wear, such as reindeer antler headbands and lighted Christmas tree necklaces, could also be seen on several adults and family pets.
The Frietag family of North Attleboro, who staked out their place to watch the parade in front of Mane Street Hair & Color Studio, each had a Santa hat to wear, with 5-year-old Caroline Frietag and 4-year-old Ben Frietag in a green and red coat, respectively.
“I love the parade, I love Santa,” Caroline Frietag exclaimed as she caught candy distributed from the floats and viewed dancers from local studios, such as Starline School of Dance and Encore Dance Academy.
As for Ben Frietag, the fire trucks were his favorite part, while his mother Karen enjoyed “seeing everyone come out, and (Caroline and Ben) see all their friends.”
Nearby, Dawn Rose of North Attleboro was anticipating seeing her 12-year-old son Zac on the 6th Grade Stars football float for the second year in a row, the team having won the championship for another season. Rose’s husband, one of the team coaches, was also on the float.
“They’re so excited to be in the parade,” Rose said.
Sharing in Rose’s joy was her 16-year-old son Jake and her 19-year-old daughter Matson, home for Thanksgiving break from Lafayette University in Pennsylvania. They were there with their cockapoo Daisy.
Rose shared the paradegoers’ common enthusiasm for celebrating the start of the Christmas season.
“It has a great spirit and it brings the community together,” Rose said. “Especially post-COVID, it’s nice seeing smiling faces together.”
The smiles of the spectators hardly wavered even as a few light raindrops began to fall less than 10 minutes after the parade started. Even as the rain coated the road and the sidewalk, necessitating the use of windshield wipers for the fire trucks and vehicles from the Mass Military Vehicle Collectors, the colorful and festive floats kept their pace and the parade participants happily marched on.
On the Miller Family Farm hay wagon were the grand marshals of the parade, the Cathcart family, on behalf of former town councilor Joann Cathcart, who stepped down from service in August.
By the time Santa Claus brought up the rear of the parade in the shelter of a fire truck, the rain had become slightly steadier and those who wished to see the tree lighting at the town hall did so under umbrellas, while others heartily bore the elements.
Charlotte Fontaine, Joann Cathcart’s granddaughter, aided Santa Claus in switching on the lights, while DANA president Maureen Merigold made a video for Cathcart, who was in the hospital and unable to attend the event.