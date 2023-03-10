Then and Now Park and Bank
Buy Now

The Santander Bank at Park and Bank streets in downtown Attleboro.

 Mark Stockwell / The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO — The downtown Santander Bank branch is closing in June, according to letters sent out to patrons.

The bank told customers it will close the branch, at Bank and Park streets, on June 15 and recommended patrons go to the branch on Messenger Street in Plainville where it was “consolidating” operations.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.