ATTLEBORO — The downtown Santander Bank branch is closing in June, according to letters sent out to patrons.
The bank told customers it will close the branch, at Bank and Park streets, on June 15 and recommended patrons go to the branch on Messenger Street in Plainville where it was “consolidating” operations.
The development leaves the bank without a branch in Attleboro, although it recommended customers use the ATM at CVS at 191 North Main St.
The only other Santander Bank branch offices in the Attleboro area are in Seekonk at routes 44 and 114A and at Patriot Place in Foxboro.
There is also a branch in downtown Pawtucket.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and want to assure you that we are committed to providing you with exceptional service and a smooth transition,” the bank said in the letter.
The Sun Chronicle made repeated calls and emails to the bank for comment. A spokesman said via email on Friday that he would contact the newspaper on Monday.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.