ATTLEBORO -- Santander Bank says it is closing its downtown branch in the city because an increasing number of customers are preferring to bank online.
The bank announced it was closing the Park Street branch on June 15 in a letter to customers last Tuesday.
“Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online,” the bank said in a statement Saturday to The Sun Chronicle.
“Therefore, we are re-imagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers,” the statement said.
The bank did not answer questions from The Sun Chronicle concerning employees at the Attleboro branch.
In its letter to customers, the bank recommended patrons go to the branch on Messenger Street in Plainville where it was “consolidating” it Attleboro operations.
The bank now has no branch office in Attleboro, although it recommended customers use the ATM at CVS at 191 North Main St. It also has ATMs at other area CVS locations, including North Attleboro
The only other Santander Bank branch offices in The Sun Chronicle readership area are in Seekonk at routes 44 and 114A and at Patriot Place in Foxboro.
There is also a branch in downtown Pawtucket.
Santander's departure leaves downtown Attleboro with only one bank branch office -- Webster Bank on Park Street. Bristol County Savings Bank, Bank of America and other banks have offices along Pleasant Street.
Bank of America, which used to have an office in the Bronson Building at Park Street and North Main Street, now has only an ATM on South Main Street near Morin's Diner.
