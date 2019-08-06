ATTLEBORO — Longtime educator Lori Santarpio has been named assistant principal at Brennan Middle School.
A former Sun Chronicle employee, Santarpio has held a number of positions in education in Attleboro and Fall River, including English teacher, special education teacher, and special education team leader.
Brennan Principal Fred Souza introduced her to the school committee Monday evening and praised her credentials.
“Not only has Lori been regarded as an exemplary educator for Attleboro, but also in Fall River where she previously held the position of Special Education Team chair,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
“This role is a critical role in the school system because it balances the state compliance and also provides the much needed supports to bring parents as partners in the special education process,” he said.
Superintendent David Sawyer said hiring staff is one of the most important things administrators do and he has been pleased with the quality of new hires this summer.
“We’re a people business. Talent makes all the difference,” he said.
Both of Santarpio’s children are graduates of the Attleboro school system.
Santarpio worked for The Sun Chronicle from 1996 to 2004 and was the Newspapers in Education coordinator among other duties.
