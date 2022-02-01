The SAT test will go from a paper and pencil format to digital, the College Board announced last week.
The change will take place internationally in 2023 and in the United States in 2024.
“The digital SAT will be easier to take, easier to give, and more relevant,” Priscilla Rodriguez, vice president of College Readiness Assessments at College Board said in a press release. “We’re not simply putting the current SAT on a digital platform — we’re taking full advantage of what delivering an assessment digitally makes possible. With input from educators and students, we are adapting to ensure we continue to meet their evolving needs.”
The test will be shorter, two hours instead of the current three, but will allow more time per question, according to the press release.
“The digital test will feature shorter reading passages with one question tied to each, and passages will reflect a wider range of topics that represent the works students read in college,” the release said. “Calculators will be allowed on the entire math section.”
“Students and educators will get scores back in days, instead of weeks and, to reflect the range of paths that students take after high school, digital SAT Suite score reports will also connect students to information and resources about local two-year college, workforce training programs, and career options.”
Attleboro High School Principal Bill Runey said students won’t have a problem adapting to the new system.
“Students at Attleboro High School are used to technology and are comfortable using it,” he said in emailed comments. “Other tests such as the MCAS (Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System) have gone online, so there is a familiarity with how to take a computerized test. The majority of students will appreciate this change, as well as the other changes that will be made to the SAT.”
Meanwhile, the test will continue to measure the knowledge and skills that students are learning in high school which matter most for college and career readiness.
The SAT will still be scored on a 1600-point scale, and educators and students can continue to track growth across the SAT Suite of Assessments over time.
The assessments will continue to be administered in a school or in a test center with a proctor present — not at home, the press release said.
Runey said AHS does not require students to take the test and many colleges and universities have made the test optional for admissions during the coronavirus pandemic.
But taking the test can provide a boost for scholarships or at certain schools, he said.
“We want our students to be prepared and we recognize that some colleges do use the test as part of their admissions criteria,” he said. “While some colleges don’t require SATs, strong SAT scores can help students for scholarship consideration or admission into highly selective programs.”
At North Attleboro High School, the reaction to the new test format was similar.
Principal Peter Haviland said students are becoming accustomed to online tests and will adapt easily.
“I think any effect will be negligible,” he said. “The students are becoming more and more used to digital forms of learning and assessment both in the classroom and with high stakes exams such as MCAS which has been computer-based for a couple of years.”
As with Attleboro High, SAT tests are not required at North Attleboro High.
Haviland did say however that the number of students participating has dropped since the coronavirus pandemic began.
He said typically about 83% of students take the SAT.
“That number has dropped to about 65% since COVID (coronavirus),” he said. “I expect this number to increase again over the next year as students and educational institutions move toward a post-pandemic normalcy.”
Haviland said the the school recommends that students take the SAT or ACT test (American College Testing) at least once at the end of their junior year.
“At that time they may not know what schools they are going to apply to and having scores available could be an advantage if a school requires them,” he said. “Also, students are able to submit their scores to colleges even if they are not required. We encourage this especially when their scores may help support their application.”