NORTH ATTLEBORO — The last day to register to vote for the April 4 town election is Saturday. A special registration will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day at the election office in town hall.
The election will determine who will serve on the town council and school committee as well as other official positions.
The only contested races are for council and school committee.
In the council race, there are 13 people, including six incumbents, running for nine seats.
The contenders, in order of how their names appear on the ballot, are Darius Gregory, John Simmons, Charles Dobre-Badobre, Blake Eric Buchanan, Aiden Prescott, Mark Gould, John Costello, Justin Pare, Daniel Donovan, Rachel Cady-Welch, Andrea Slobogan, Patricia St. Pierre, and Andrew Shanahan.
Gregory, Simmons, Gould, Pare, Slobogan and Shanahan are incumbents.
Voters may vote for nine of the candidates.
The school committee contest is a six-way affair with one incumbent. Voters may cast a ballot for two of them.
The candidates are Marjorie Avarista, Zachary Henry Achin, Kathleen Prescott, Sarah Stone, James Gideon Gaudette and Aaron Whirl. Stone, whose term is expiring, is the only incumbent as Costello, who was appointed in September to fill out the unexpired term of James McKenna, who had resigned, is running for town council.
There are also uncontested races for electric commission, board of public works and park commission.