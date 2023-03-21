Local Election Files
A voter makes his selections at North Attleboro High School during the 2015 town election.

 MARK STOCKWELL/The Sun Chronicle

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The last day to register to vote for the April 4 town election is Saturday. A special registration will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day at the election office in town hall.

The election will determine who will serve on the town council and school committee as well as other official positions.