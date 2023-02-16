ATTLEBORO — The last day to register to vote in the special election for mayor is Saturday, Feb. 18.
The election office at City Hall will be open until 5 p.m.
Currently there are 32,697 registered voters in the city out of a population of 46,461.
The special election is slated for Tuesday, Feb. 28.
There are four candidates: political newcomer Timothy Barone, former city councilor John Davis, City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio.
DiLisio is acting mayor because he was president of the city council when former mayor Paul Heroux was elected Bristol County sheriff in November.
Heroux officially became sheriff in January and DiLisio has been in the corner office since then.
A special election is needed because there were more than nine months left in Heroux’s term.
More information on the candidates is available on The Sun Chronicle website, www.thesunchronicle.com. Enter their names in the search feature.
Even during the most contentious races every two years, only about 30% of the city voters go to the polls.
During state elections the number is 50% and during presidential elections it’s 70%.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
