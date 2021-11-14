A second strong storm in two days knocked out electricity again to parts of the Attleboro area Saturday night.
The fast-moving storm packing strong winds and heavy rain also brought thunder and lightning as well as hail in some spots.
A total of 126 homes and businesses in Seekonk lost power, 116 in Dighton and 18 in Plainville, National Grid reported Saturday night. About 770 lost electricity in Bristol County.
Sunday morning, the only power failures in the county were reported in Attleboro, where six customers were out, with restoration expected by noon, the utility said.
The area was spared the worst damage as parts of Southeastern Massachusetts including the Taunton area and near the Cape as well as Rhode Island were harder hit.
The National Weather Service in Norton had issued tornado warnings for some locations but no touch downs were reported.
During Friday’s storm, several hundred in the Attleboro area lost power, including in Attleboro, Foxboro and Wrentham, after trees, limbs and utility wires blew down.
Rainfall Friday totaled nearly 1.7 inches in Attleboro, and there was a high wind gust of 51 mph reported in Wrentham.
After high temperatures hovering around 60 Saturday, Sunday and Monday are forecast to be more seasonable, with highs in the 50s, and a mix of sun and clouds. Lows at night should run in the 30s, meteorologists say.
