NORTH ATTLEBORO — Work on the scales at the town’s recycling center has been delayed again, this time due to cold weather.
Officials had hoped to have the scales — which have been out of service for several months — repaired by last month.
However, an issue with the contractor set that back to what was supposed to be a new target date of last Tuesday.
According to a posting at nattleboro.com, the official town website, “the car/truck scale at the Recycling Center located at 777 Mt. Hope Street is still out of service. We will update the information when we have a completion date.”
Temperatures in the area dipped to the single digits overnight several times in recent days.
The solid waste division also noted that, due to the weekend storm, trash collection will be delayed one day this week.
With the scales not operating, the center is unable to accept items that normally go over it, including couches, non-town bagged trash, wood, metal.
The center will remain open for normal operations from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday.
Still accepted are Freon-bearing appliances, other appliances or so-called white goods, propane tanks, electronics, TVs, tires, mattresses/box springs, light bulbs, town bagged trash and recycling.
Access to the recycling center is limited to residential customers who participate in the town’s curbside trash and recycling program and who have paid their annual fee in full and have valid stickers on their vehicles.
The town has 2022 recycling center stickers available for those residents who qualify. The town had been allowing residents to use 2020 recycling stickers through the pandemic. Those will remain valid through the end of February.
New stickers are available at town hall at the solid waste department or by mail.
More information — including pricing for various items — is available at www.nattleboro.com/recycling-center.