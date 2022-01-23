NORTH ATTLEBORO — The scales at the town’s recycling center will be out of service until at least next week, the solid waste division is telling local residents.
According to a posting on the town’s website, a delay with the contractor hired to repair the scales at the 777 Mt. Hope St. facility is the cause.
The new target date for the scale to be repaired is Jan. 25. Originally, the work was scheduled to be finished by mid-December. That was later moved back to Jan. 10. The scales have been out of operation for several months.
The center is “still unable to weigh vehicles in or out and therefore cannot accept items that normally go over the scale during this time period, for example, couches, non-town bagged trash, wood, metal, etc.,” according to the website.
The center will remain open for normal operations from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday, Friday and Saturday.
Still accepted are Freon-bearing appliances, other appliance or so-called white goods, propane tanks, electronics, TVs, tires, mattresses/box springs, light bulbs, town bagged trash and recycling.
Access to the recycling center is limited to residential customers who participate in the town’s curbside trash and recycling program and who have paid their annual fee in full and have valid stickers on their cars.
The town has announced that 2022 recycling center stickers are now available for those residents who qualify. The town had been allowing residents to use 2020 recycling stickers through the pandemic. Those will remain valid through the end of February.
New stickers are available at town hall at the solid waste department or by mail.
More information — including pricing for various items — is available at www.nattleboro.com/recycling-center.