North Attleboro police station

The North Attleboro Police Station, at the corner of Chestnut and South Washington streets, in downtown North Attleboro. (File photo.)

 Sun Chronicle file photo/

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police say a local resident was the victim of a scam by someone spoofing the police department business phone number and claiming to be a federal agent.

The victim was scammed out of a substantial loss of money, police said, after being told to purchase gifts cards in an incident reported Monday night.

