NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police say a local resident was the victim of a scam by someone spoofing the police department business phone number and claiming to be a federal agent.
The victim was scammed out of a substantial loss of money, police said, after being told to purchase gifts cards in an incident reported Monday night.
Spoofing is a term used to describe a caller disguising his or her phone number by making it appear to be another number.
Scammers use an app or web-based program that allows them to make it appear as if a different number is calling the victim, according to police.
“These scams are often elaborate and technologically advanced while the suspects become more and more convincing as they commit these crimes,” the statement said.
Authorities say no law enforcement agency, including the North Attleboro Police Department, will arrest you if you do not send gift cards to anyone.
“If you think you are being scammed, you are. Hang up and call your local police department for assistance if desired,” the statement said.
It gave no other details about the incident.
