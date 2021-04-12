NORTH ATTLEBORO — State Rep. Adam Scanlon is arguing the town has been shortchanged for years on state aid and is urging legislative colleagues to change that.
Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, said he had a meeting recently with the chair of the Legislature’s Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, and told him the process that allocates state funding to local communities “has kept state aid to North Attleboro relatively stagnant.”
Scanlon said that, thanks to inflation and rising assessments, aid to the town has actually lost value.
For example, he said North Attleboro has provided $13.7 million in tuition to charter schools over the past decade while receiving only $2.24 million in reimbursements from the state — despite the 2019 Student Opportunity Act that requires tuition to be fully reimbursed.
Scanlon also requested a state earmark of $100,000 for ventilators for the town’s school buildings. Many of the existing units are too old to be fixed or have stopped working. The ventilators would help limit the spread of coronavirus, he argued.
Scanlon also pushed for a bill he filed providing emergency financial relief to veterans to be funded in the latest version of the state budget.
Scanlon said he is “optimistic about increases in state aid.”
