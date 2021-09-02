NORTH ATTLEBORO — State Rep. Adam Scanlon is pushing for local projects to be included in the state’s share of an ambitious federal jobs package that could bring millions of dollars in infrastructure repairs to the area.
Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, in a letter to state legislative leaders, highlighted seven area priorities for funding under the pending American Jobs Plan.
Among them is dredging the Ten Mile River, an estimated $13 million project to remove decades of industrial contaminants and curb flooding of nearby homes and businesses.
In a letter to Rep. Danielle W. Gregoire, D-Marlboro, who chairs the Joint Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets, Scanlon wrote, “These projects would all be ideal candidates to receive American Jobs Plan funding, as they would create high-quality and sustainable Jobs, promote economic recovery, and create long-term new economic growth.”
The American Jobs Plan calls for more than $2 trillion to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure including roads, bridges and airports, as well as spending on what the Biden administration calls “care” infrastructure, including a focus on long-term care for the elderly and disabled. The bill has passed the U.S. Senate and awaits action by the House.
Along with dredging the Ten Mile, Scanlon’s priority projects include:
— $500,000 for new equipment for the North Attleboro High School robotics program.
— $4.7 million to refurbish the former Allen Avenue School, potentially for a new senior center and central location for the town’s three food banks.
— $500,000 for decorative lights for downtown to draw more customers to the North Washington Street shopping district.
— $1 million for repaving of heavily-traveled Route 1.
— $4 million to extend town sewers to the former Courtois Sand and Gravel site on Mendon Road to make it suitable for industrial development.
— $2 million to replace the current one-lane bridge on Cushman Road.
