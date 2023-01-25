Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School, which is planning a new building, would receive a big boost from legislation filed by state Rep. Adam Scanlon.
The Franklin school that dates back to 1977 is undergoing a feasibility study to determine whether the building should be renovated, renovated with an addition, or replaced with an entirely new school.
Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, has filed a bill with Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, to expand access to vocational career and technical opportunities that would impact Tri-County and other vocational schools.
The bill would direct funds from the state's Fair Share Amendment to the Massachusetts School Building Authority to enable the MSBA to increase reimbursement rates for regional vocational-technical high school and agricultural high school construction by 20% and to increase reimbursement for all schools with five or more vocational programs by 5%, while also capping all reimbursement rates at 90%.
This bill also creates “Expansion Grants” for regional vocational-technical high schools that experience big enrollment increases.
And the legislation would create the Office of Vocational-Technical Education in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education; outlines duties for the office, including a statewide marketing campaign and promoting access by voc-tech schools to seventh- and eighth-grade students; and promotes attainment of industry-recognized credentials.
The office would provide technical support to schools seeking to offer vocational programs that meet regional labor market demands and do not duplicate existing programs in the region.
The office would also work to increase the use of agreements with community colleges and public universities and other dual credit programs to allow vocational-technical students to earn credit leading to an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.
For the past two years, vocational and technical education has been Scanlon's main priority.
Thousands of students are on wait lists to get into vocational programs.
“Not every student wants to go to college," Scanlon said. "Our schools are bursting at the seams and need additional support from the Commonwealth to build a stronger and more diverse workforce. The trades need our help.”
Scanlon is also hoping to expand nighttime CTE programs for veterans and low-income people at schools.
Much progress was made this past session in bringing stakeholders together, drafting legislation and raising the importance of why vocational programs need to be supported, Scanlon's office said.
Scanlon has partnered in the effort with the Massachusetts Association of Vocational Administrators and Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School Superintendent Karen MaGuire.