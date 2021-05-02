NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Local schools could be getting extra funding to replace ventilation equipment in district buildings, the area’s state representative says.
Freshman lawmaker Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, is citing an additional $40,000 in the House of Representatives' version of the state budget to replace failed and outdated ventilators in the schools. He worked to include an amendment to the budget for the sum.
The debate on the budget, passed unanimously by the House on Thursday, now moves to the state Senate.
“I am so thankful for the leadership of my colleagues and their support for the North Attleboro public school system. The budget’s inclusion of $40,000 for unit ventilators in our schools will go a long way to address air quality issues and improve public health in our community,” Scanlon said in a press release Friday. Scanlon had sought a $100,000 earmark for the ventilators earlier in the year.
Scanlon said he also worked with Rep. Ted Phillips, D-Sharon, to add $15,000 to the House budget package for facility and storage improvements to the Our Daily Bread food pantry in Mansfield.
The Massachusetts House version of the budget is for the 2022 fiscal year that begins July 1.
The proposed $47.7 billion spending plan “meets the needs of our residents who have endured an unprecedented level of health and economic challenges over the past year,” Democratic House Speaker Ronald Mariano said in a written statement.
State lawmakers filed more than 1,000 amendments leading up to Thursday's vote.
Over the course of the budget debate, the House adopted $66.1 million in new spending to its plan, according to the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.