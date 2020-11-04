NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Adam Scanlon's winning streak continues.
The 24-year-old town councilor, who has had a longer career in government than many veteran politicians, has never lost an election.
That record stands today as he edged fellow councilor John Simmons, 45, to win the 14th Bristol House District, which includes the town of North Attleboro as well as precincts in Attleboro and Mansfield, in Tuesday's election.
His victory in the race for the seat held by retiring lawmaker, Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro, turns the district Democratic after nearly 40 years of its being in Republican hands.
Scanlon's victory was not assured until midday on Wednesday when North Attleboro, which has three-quarters of the district's voters, reported partial results.
Scanlon led in all three communities as of Wednesday: 1,118 to 782 in Attleboro, 2531 to 1820 in Mansfield and, with seven of nine precincts reporting, 8,028 to 7,434 in his hometown of North Attleboro, giving him an edge of 53 percent.
Poirier announced in March that she would not be seeking an 11th term on Beacon Hill. Poirier had succeeded her husband Kevin, who had held the seat from 1977 to 1999, when he resigned to take a post as director of development at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
Scanlon who works for a Boston non-profit, and Simmons, a local attorney, are both members of North Attleboro's first town council following the town’s change of government under its new charter.
Scanlon eked out a narrow victory in September’s primary over Patrick Reynolds, a former selectman. Simmons had to jump into the race in early September after the declared GOP candidate, Michael Lennox (also a council member), dropped out due to health issues.
Both men had to forgo the usual staples of local electioneering — shaking hands and hosting coffees — due to the coronavirus pandemic and rely largely on social media and piling up endorsements from local supporters as well as statewide figures and organizations.
Scanlon could point to the backing of former Gov. Michael Dukakis, who had been his professor at Northeastern University, U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, as well as a variety of labor and liberal groups. Simmons won the backing of Poirier as well as Gov. Charlie Baker.
