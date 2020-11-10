NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s newest lawmaker is about to be an ex-councilor.
Adam Scanlon, who won the race to replace retiring state Rep. Elizabeth Poirier earlier this month, says he plans to step down from his council post after a key tax hearing Nov. 23.
“I believe it’s in the best interest of not only North Attleboro, but also in the best interest of the entire 14th Bristol District,” Scanlon told Monday night’s meeting of the council, which was held online due to the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
Scanlon said he made his decision “after some reflection.”
In January, Scanlon, 24, will become the first Democrat to represent the district — which includes his hometown and parts of Attleboro and Mansfield. He defeated fellow councilor John Simmons in the Nov. 3 state election.
Scanlon’s council term expires in July but he said that his resigning now will allow “the new member to become more accustomed to the operations of the town council and allow himself a chance to see if he enjoys serving in the position in case he decides to run again in the April election.”
Under North Attleboro’s charter, which last year changed the town’s form of government from a board of selectmen to the a nine-member council format, one of the runners-up in the initial council election last June would step into Scanlon’s post.
Which of the 10 unsuccessful candidates from last year would be taking the post was not immediately clear. Michael Bedard, the immediate runner-up last June, said due to his responsibilities and to COVID-19, he would not be able to take the office. Town Council President Keith Lapointe said Tuesday afternoon no official successor had been named as of yet.
Scanlon said he would be staying on to attend the town’s tax classification hearing Nov. 23, when officials determine if the community will have a single rate or different rates for residential and business taxpayers, the current town position.
“... I believe it’s important for me to be there,” he said. “Additionally, in the meantime I will be working on finalizing other town council-related projects.
“This will also allow me to focus on my duties as the next state representative.”
Scanlon said he had no doubt that the succession process for his council seat would go smoothly.
