NORTH ATTLEBORO — State Rep. Adam Scanlon is touting some local earmarks in the just-passed state budget, now awaiting Gov. Charlie Baker’s signature.
On his Facebook page, the North Attleboro Democrat notes that the $48.1 billion spending plan, which won final approval Friday after House and Senate negotiators reached a deal, includes funding for several local projects.
There is a $40,000 appropriation for ventilators for local school buildings, needed to replace aging units as part of the district’s effort to improve airflow in enclosed spaces.
There’s also $15,000 for Mansfield’s Our Daily Bread food pantry for facility and storage improvements, $200,000 for the school nurse liaison project and $50,000 for the Mansfield Music and Arts Society.
In an email, Ken Butler, the society’s director, said “MMAS is thrilled to have the state’s support of our arts center project,” and thanked local legislators. “The funds will help MMAS upgrade our fire safety systems as the organization works to open again this fall.”
On Facebook, Scanlon thanked state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, who sponsored the MMAS and School Nurse project budget amendments in the Senate.
“We made a push for the School Nurse Liaison Project in the House Budget; we are thankful for Senator Feeney’s leadership in the Senate, where he gained the support of his colleagues and ensured it was included in the final conference budget,” he said.
He also thanked state Rep. Ted Philips, D-Sharon, who led the effort for Our Daily Bread in Mansfield, in partnership with Rep Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield.
“We are excited about the combined efforts of our local delegation to secure the necessary funding for these important projects,” Scanlon said.
Baker has 10 days from Friday’s vote to issue vetoes. Democrats have large enough majorities in both chambers to override those vetoes if they want.
