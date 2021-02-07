WRENTHAM —
WRENTHAM – An extensive search by police and Cub Scouts turned up a missing snowman Sunday.
The snowman which is part of a scavenger hunt by Cub Scout Pack 131 was originally reported missing Saturday, but after an extensive search, it was found during Sunday’s snowstorm.
Police Chief Bill McGrath reported that Police Sgt. Morris and the Wrentham police dog Cruiser found the snowman wandering in the wilderness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.