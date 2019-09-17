ATTLEBORO — The committee formed to bring the Vietnam War memorial Moving Wall to the city has announced the timeline for the event.
The Moving Wall, a half-sized replica of the nation’s Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., displays the names of all those who lost their lives in the bloody conflict, which ended in 1975 after the loss of nearly 60,000 American soldiers, including eight from Attleboro.
Opening ceremonies for the display will be on Thursday, Sept. 26, starting at 6 p.m. in Highland Park.
It will include a howitzer cannon salute by the 101st Field Artillery Battalion.
Closing ceremonies are slated for noon Monday, Sept. 30 with U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass. as the main speaker.
The exhibit will be open 24 hours a day and admission is free.
Everyone in the Attleboro area is invited view the wall during the five days it will be on display.
Each day at 6 p.m. there will be a dedication ceremony with singers, speakers, and military honors.
On Sept. 27 more that 1,000 students are slated to visit the wall and will have an opportunity to participate in panel discussions with Vietnam veterans.
Those sessions will be moderated by Attleboro High School history teacher Harley Holmes.
The discussions, open to all, will occur every 45 minutes or so from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The name of every Massachusetts soldier who died in the war will be read on Friday and Sunday after the conclusion of the 6 p.m. ceremony.
A Veterans Administration representative will be on-site daily until 9 p.m. for veterans seeking assistance.
No appointment is necessary.
The committee is made up of more than 100 volunteers who raised more than $30,000 to make the event possible.
“It is truly heartwarming to see this kind of support for the veteran community,” a spokesperson said in a press release Tuesday. “Please visit The Moving Wall to honor and remember the many lives lost and sacrifices made in the Vietnam War and show your support and respect for all our soldiers and veterans.”
