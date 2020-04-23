FOXBORO — Evolving plans by Schneider Electric to consolidate local operations at the Cocasset Building on Mechanic Street will leave the landmark Foxboro Company campus, which stretches the length of Neponset Avenue, vacant by the end of 2021.
The consolidation, which will eliminate 130 jobs, mostly in light manufacturing or assembly, also will involve relocating another 160 employees in research and development, engineering and support to the Cocasset facility.
At that point, the beefed-up Cocasset complex will serve as Schneider’s primary industrial automation design center in the U.S., according to Venancio Figueroa, the company’s vice president of global marketing.
Figueroa said the company had planned a “long runway” for the transition, adding that employees working on Neponset Avenue were informed in mid-March of the company’s intentions.
Without disclosing specifics, he said those slated for termination will be eligible for severance payments and other separation benefits.
“Certainly we recognize it’s a difficult, but necessary, decision and we are committed to supporting employees” as they transition, some to alternate employment, others to retirement, Figueroa said.
Manufacturing jobs lost in Foxboro will be absorbed in Schneider’s other North America locations, including Mexico.
The seeds of the current transition were sown back in 2015 when Schneider completed a $33 million overhaul of the Cocasset complex under a tax increment financing agreement, commonly called a TIF, which had been approved by town meeting voters in May 2013.
Presented as a means of stabilizing local jobs and preserving the Foxboro Company legacy, the TIF program was expected to save the company an estimated $1.9 million in new taxes over a 15-year period while also providing Foxboro $1 million in new taxes on the improvements.
Among the first employees transferred to the newly-renovated facility were Schneider workers from West Kingston, R.I., as well as those who occupied leased space at the Foxboro Company’s former Bristol Park corporate headquarters complex off Route 140.
Going forward, Figueroa said, the Cocasset facility will house employees engaged in R&D, engineering, warehousing and assembly roles, as well as marketing, legal, safety, environment and real estate.
He added that Schneider no longer maintains a formal sales force in Foxboro, though managers in charge of the firm’s product portfolio continue to work directly with sales teams.
While Schneider appears determined to maintain a local presence, the future of the sprawling Neponset Avenue plant — long considered the hub of the Foxboro company’s global footprint — remains uncertain.
Figueroa this week characterized the string of connected buildings as outdated, having outlived their usefulness and consequently deemed too costly to renovate.
He said that Schneider would not speculate on future plans for the iconic real estate, which is zoned for general industrial use and located less than a half-mile from the town center, but pledged to work with the town to re-purpose the property.
The original brick buildings, erected in 1894 by the Van Choate Electric Co., were acquired by Edgar H. and Bennet B. Bristol in 1908 when the brothers moved their fledgling instrumentation firm to Foxboro from Waterbury, Conn.
As business grew and the local workforce swelled, a series of expansions followed, most notably in the 1950s when production boomed and The Foxboro Company added new assembly and office space.
Years later, in 1990, the company was acquired by Siebe plc of Windsor, UK for a reported $655 million. Following a subsequent 1999 merger, Foxboro/Invensys remained as a brand under Invensys Systems Inc., which in turn was acquired in 2014 by Schneider Electric.
Headquartered in France, Schneider manages a global portfolio with more than a dozen major subsidiaries contributing to software, critical power and smart-grid applications.
By the end of 2021, Figueroa said that Schneider expects to have 1,300 employees in Massachusetts — 600 in Foxboro and the remainder split between a facility in Andover and the U.S. headquarters in Boston.
All told, Schneider operates 20 facilities in the U.S.
“We have a longstanding commitment to Foxboro,” Figueroa said.
That commitment includes a $250,000 bequest announced just last month — $150,000 to underwrite an upgrade of the lighting and electrical systems that power Foxboro’s town common, and $100,000 to establish a STEM-focused college scholarship program for Foxboro High School graduates.
Also this year, Schneider executives signed a 10-year lease agreement to allow public parking on a section of the company’s huge lot between Neponset Avenue and Bird Street, part of a broader effort to ease parking congestion in the town center.
In 2016, the company contributed $100,000 to establish the Schneider Electric Learning Center at the Lane Homestead, located off North Street adjacent to Crack Rock Pond.
