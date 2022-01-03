NORTON -- A scholarship has been set up in memory of Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses, who died of COVID-19 last year.
The Stephen Desfosses Memorial Fund will provide a $500 scholarship to a young adult pursuing a criminal justice degree, studying to be a first responder or for a family who lost a parent in the line of duty serving as a first responder.
“We want to keep my father’s memory alive,” said Bryanne Desfosses, one of the late police officer’s daughters who founded the scholarship with her brother Austin.
Stephen Desfosses died Jan. 13, 2021, of COVID-19 at the age of 52. It was before vaccines were approved to fight the highly contagious virus that has killed over 800,000 in the United States.
Desfosses, a Norton native and Norton High School graduate, was the commander of the detective unit and served the town for 32 years.
He was also the commander of the award-winning Norton Police Honor Guard.
Anyone who wants to donate to the fund can through Venmo@S4memorialfund. S4 was Desfosses’s call number.
For more information, go to the Stephen Defosses Memorial Fund Facebook page.
