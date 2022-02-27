SEEKONK — The April 4 annual town election will feature just one contest, a four-way race for school committee.
Emily Field, Kyle Juckett, Meaghan Mahoney, and Andrea Rosseter are running for two, three-year school board seats.
David Saad and Lori Saudade pulled nomination papers for the school committee but didn’t return them by the recent deadline.
School board incumbents Beth Eklund and Sona Schiller decided not to run.
Two residents hope to replace water commissioner Guy Larrimer, who took out but didn’t return papers. The candidates are Dawn Dyer and Jeffrey Starr Mararian, who plans to run as a write-in candidate.
Selectmen Chairman Justin Sullivan is unopposed in his bid for re-election.
Also running unopposed will be planning board members David Roderick for a three-year term and Bruce Hoch for a five-year slot; Nelson Almeida for a three-year board of assessors term held by Joyce Solomon; and library trustees Ann Caldwell, Mike Durkay, and Alyssa Richard for three-year terms. Durkay is the board’s chairman.
Housing authority member James Tusino is running as a write-in candidate for a five-year term. Non one took out papers for the post.
“I think it should be a pretty quiet election,” Town Clerk Florice Craig said.