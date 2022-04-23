School committee elections in Massachusetts used to be rather staid affairs.
Candidates tended to be earnest and well-meaning — usually parents, sometimes educators themselves. In times of fiscal stress, one or more disgruntled citizens might run in the officially non-partisan races, declaring they were going to “straighten things out” once they won.
They would soon find out that the board’s powers were limited by state law and they had to bend to the will of the majority in any case, and that the unpaid position could involve lengthy multiple meetings of the committee and subcommittees.
Usually, meetings were occupied mostly with the minutiae of budget preparation — dull for the general public but actually vitally important. In most communities, the education budget takes up about half of the total municipal spending for the year.
The only time the spotlight was thrown on their deliberations was when school committees were tasked with hiring — or firing — their superintendents, or seeking to override the state’s Proposition 2 1/2 tax limiting law to boost local budgets.
For the most part though, school committee members and the elections that put them in office flew under the public’s radar.
Not anymore.
School boards around the country, and even in supposedly liberal Massachusetts, have found themselves on the front lines of the culture wars over issues ranging from masking to vaccinations to lessons about race and sexuality.
A survey by public radio station WBUR last month found that residents have challenged mask mandates in at least one-third of all school districts across the state since last summer. And WBUR found dozens of districts have faced criticism over how teachers discuss race and diversity in the classroom, as well as sex education.
Nationally, Americans are deeply divided over how much children in K-12 schools should be taught about racism and sexuality, according to a new poll released as Republicans across the country aim to make parental involvement in education a central campaign theme this election year, The Associated Press reported recently.
Overall, Americans lean slightly toward expanding — not cutting back — discussions of racism and sexuality, but roughly 4 in 10 say the current approach is about right, including similar percentages across party lines. Still, the poll, from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, shows stark differences between Republicans and Democrats who want to see schools make adjustments.
About 4 in 10 Republicans say teachers in local public schools discuss issues related to sexuality too much, while only about 1 in 10 say too little. Among Democrats, those numbers are reversed.
“All that that’s happening these days kind of goes against the longer history of school boards being relatively low salience government institutions and, in a lot of cases, they are nonpartisan offices,” said Adam Zelizer, a professor at the University of Chicago Harris School researching school board legislation.
What distinguishes this moment, Zelizer said, is the “grassroots anger” in response to school policies and the national, coordinated effort to recruit partisan candidates for school boards and local offices.
What started as parents’ concern about virtual learning and mask wearing has morphed into something larger, said Republican pollster Robert Blizzard, describing parents as thinking: “OK, now that we have the schools open, what are these kids learning in school?”
According to the report by WBUR, in Massachusetts, voters unsuccessfully tried to recall two school committee members who supported a vaccine mandate for some students in Belchertown, in western Massachusetts.
In Bourne, a recall failed against a board member who vowed to ensure critical race theory was not being taught in her town.
In the Dudley-Charlton school district, some residents unsuccessfully pushed to recall five school committee members over issues including COVID mask requirements and the hiring of the diversity consultant.
And on Friday the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported that a group of parents is suing 22 school officials in Central Massachusetts over alleged physical and emotional injuries to their children caused by school mask mandates. The parents are seeking damages of $24 million.
Last fall, the National School Boards Association sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking for help from federal law enforcement, including the Justice, Education and Homeland Security departments as well as the FBI, saying: “These heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”
The letter cited incidents in California, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
The request sparked outrage in conservative quarters and accusations that it was a call for the government to suppress freedom of speech.
National issues into local politics
So far, nothing so dire has taken place in local school committee meetings. But that doesn’t mean that national issues have not intruded into local politics.
In Attleboro, James Poore made the state education department’s mask mandate a centerpiece of his unsuccessful mayoral campaign last fall, organizing a protest on Veterans Common that drew dozens of supporters, including some from out of town.
In North Attleboro, a regular feature of school committee meetings over the last few months of 2021 had been a succession of parents speaking during the public comment section of the session, questioning the board’s mask and vaccine policies. School board members did not respond to the questions at the time. None of those parents ran for the two school committee seats up in this month’s town election.
This spring, however, school committee candidates in some area communities have taken up the national issues as their own.
The most prominent among those hopefuls, though not the only one, is Matt Light, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and a Foxboro resident. He is seeking one of two school board seats on the ballot in the May 2 Foxboro town election. Light, who retired from the Pats in 2011, is running on a platform that’s critical of the current school board.
Earlier this month, he told The Sun Chronicle that while the mask mandate was in effect, officials ignored his and his wife Susie’s concerns about the need to check their son’s face for signs of him losing oxygen, as he has a heart condition.
“It wasn’t until COVID occurred that I realized what those who came before me knew all too well; that our ability to live free and make our own decisions isn’t guaranteed,” Light wrote in a guest column to The Foxboro Reporter, The Sun Chronicle’s sister paper. “I found myself having conversation after conversation about how our ‘leaders’ were failing to do their jobs.”
As a former NFL star, light’s candidacy has drawn national attention.
In a March 31 interview on conservative news network Newsmax, Light told host Sean Spicer that he was running after talking with family and friends about the town’s pandemic policies.
“We cannot allow what’s happened over the last two years in this pandemic to be brushed under the rug,” Light told Spicer. “What our kids are going through as they go to public schools shouldn’t be happening.”
His candidacy has sparked sometimes heated debate on social media platforms devoted to Foxboro issues.
While not garnering as much notice, one of the other challengers in Foxboro, Joseph Pires, is even more scathing about local policies.
In a position paper he submitted to The Foxboro Reporter, Pires said he was running to “take back our schools, emphasize reading, writing and arithmetic again, and return decision-making to the parents of Foxboro where it belongs.”
The statement goes on to castigate school board members because none of them “stood up and took the lead. Instead, the Committee followed whatever orders the school superintendent demanded, and our kids paid the price for it. Never forget that. The health and safety of our children rests squarely on the shoulders of parents. No committee member, superintendent or principal has the right to tell a child what they must put into their bodies, nor should they be allowed to restrict their breathing by forcing our kids to wear face coverings that didn’t work.”
The incumbents in the four-way race for the two seats, Chairman Robert Canfield and Brent Ruter, have consistently defended masks and other health safeguards in classrooms. Pires was a frequent critic at board meetings.
Foxboro, like most local school districts, followed the policies of the state education department throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including requiring students and staff to be masked in schools.
Following the lead of state health and educational policymakers, most area school systems rescinded their mask mandates in late February or early March in keeping with Gov. Charlie Baker’s announcement that masks would not be required after the end of February. There was no statewide mandate for students to be vaccinated against the virus, although schools do require multiple vaccines for common childhood diseases before children can be enrolled.
Pires, in an email to The Sun Chronicle, wrote that national issues weren’t his motivation to run. “I believe national topics that strike a chord with our local community should be talked about, however, I did not make this connection. If topics discussed around the country are the same topics I am talking about here with concerned parents then it must validate my concerns.”
He said the topic came up at a recent candidates forum, however, and questioned if it was meant to “disparage” him.
He said those topics are “resonating with moms, dads and grandparents here in Foxboro. The Foxboro community is fully aware of what is happening in our school system which seems to mimic what is happening on a national level. There appears to be a connection and some people might not like that.”
Light did not respond to requests to comment for this story.
In Mansfield next month, residents at town meeting will, along with the usual array of budget and bylaw measures, vote on a warrant article that would restrict the teaching of “divisive issues” in local schools, including those dealing with race and sex. The article does not mention the term “critical race theory,’ a concept taught mostly at the graduate level that argues racism is embedded in American laws and other institutions. It’s become a byword in conservative media for a variety of classroom instructions that deal with the history of race and slavery in America.
However, Robert O’Connell, the retired lawyer who submitted the article, uses the term often in his Facebook posts seeking support for the measure. O’Connell, who is a member of the Republican Town Committee, denies the article is intended to stifle honest classroom discussion. But it does provide for unspecified penalties against teachers, administrators and school committee members.
“History has happened, good and bad,” he told The Sun Chronicle last month, adding the only thing the bylaw says is “discussion can’t be indoctrinating.”
According to the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, Mansfield may be the first town in the state to debate such a measure. Nationwide, similar laws have been passed at the state level, usually by Republican-controlled legislatures.
In September, there was an attempt to place a referendum question on the Massachusetts state ballot that would have proscribed teaching lessons to any public school student “with the specific intent of making any such students feel personally responsible, at fault or liable, either individually or as a member of a racial or ethnic group, for the actions or omissions of others.”
Attorney General Maura Healey denied the petition on free speech and procedural grounds because its wording was so vague.
As a nationwide phenomenon, such laws concern the ACLU. “Students have constitutionally protected rights to read, discuss, and learn about the history, viewpoints, and experiences of all communities — including their own identity — inside and outside of the classroom,” Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, said in an emailed statement to The Sun Chronicle. “All young people deserve to read and learn an inclusive and complete history in schools, free from censorship or discrimination.”
On May 10, Mansfield voters will choose among five candidates for two three-year terms on their school board — Steve Schoonveld, who has also filed for re-election to the select board along with committee vice chairwoman Lynn Cavicchi, Vivian Webster, Ryan Barry, and David Rapoza. Most of the candidates’ social media pages and campaign statements focus on local issues. Barry’s Facebook page includes a photo of himself with Foxboro’s Light and the caption, “From one patriot to another.” His YouTube video, “A Message to Mansfield” plays country singer Creed Fisher’s song, “This Place Called USA” with lyrics that include:
“Good men are willin’ to give their lives
While politicians take away our rights
Sayin’ they know best
What’s good for you.”
In the video, Barry, with an American flag as a backdrop, goes on to say, “We need to fix what’s going on in Mansfield,” without providing more specifics. Barry could not be reached for comment for this story.
Norton will hold its annual town election a week from today. School board member Sheri Cohen, selectwoman Renee Deley and Nicholas Schleicher will be vying for two three-year school board seats. Cohen does not appear to have updated her campaign social media recently and Deley, on her social media page, puts an emphasis on “economic development.”
Schleicher has called the state’s mask mandate an “overreach” and February lifting of mask requirements in schools “long overdue.” On his campaign Facebook page he says, “We do not need state and federal governments dictating what is best for our children. I know this community well; this community knows what is best for our children. I urge everyone to remember, it’s our hard-earned tax dollars, it’s our town, it’s our friends, family, and neighbors. IT’S OUR CHILDREN.” However, unlike some candidates who have slammed the school establishment wholesale, he also wrote that he’s had positive meetings with local school officials.
That’s different from what some have called a toxic atmosphere on social media over election issues in both Norton and Foxboro.
The administrator of one Facebook page devoted to Foxboro content removed a former school committee member because he allegedly “has been sending extremely inappropriate, threatening, private messages and making phone calls to members who have voiced concerns about Matt Light running for School Committee.” The individual later apologized for those actions to the group and Light, according to a message posted by the administrator.
Rebecca Gove, a Foxboro resident who teaches in a neighboring district, has seen pushback after questioning the positions advanced by Light and Pires.
In an email to The Sun Chronicle, she wrote, “It’s unfortunate that Mr. Light’s and Mr. Pires’ supporters decided that it would be appropriate to intimidate and threaten rather than encourage open discourse. As a town, we are better than that, and I was disappointed that neither candidate disavowed such behavior.”
Gove, who has voiced support on her Facebook page for the incumbents, criticized a lack of “transparency” by the challengers. She said Light did not respond to a series of questions she sent him about his views and Pires “has built his platform on the dismantling of all diversity, equity, and inclusion programs ...” Light, she said, has “oddly avoided” questions about those issues.
“I support candidates who unequivocally believe in the equal rights of all. I’m sure that you would agree: if we don’t teach the intangibles in our schools, then there is no need to teach any subject at all,” she wrote.
Local citizens got an early taste of the passion mask mandates could arouse. Last August, a member of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School committee sparked outrage when she compared government restrictions connected to coronavirus to the torture and slaughter of 6 million Jews by the Nazis
A petition calling for her to resign was started after Katie Ferreira-Aubin of Rehoboth compared “vaccine passports” to the numbers tattooed on the arms of those transported to death camps.
Ferreira-Aubin defended her use of the Holocaust to make her point, saying she used extreme examples to help draw attention to her issue of government overreach with regard to the use of face masks and potentially mandating vaccinations.
Ferreria-Aubin did not resign. Her term expires in 2024. Recently, she welcomed a new member, also from Rehoboth, to the regional board. On his Facebook page Jeff Reber, who moved to town three years ago, didn’t rail against the state or bureaucracy or use any of the usual cultural warfare buzzwords.
Instead, he said he had become concerned about financial issues and, as a parent was “confused and frustrated” about how the school system was handling the pandemic and about mandates from the state. He wrote that he wanted to get the schools “back to basics.” He added, “I believe in small government, individual rights and strong family and community values.”
He was elected earlier this month without opposition.
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.)