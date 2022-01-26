WRENTHAM -- Fifteen students were transferred to another school bus to get to school Wednesday morning after their bus and a pickup truck collided on Jenks Street.
No injuries were reported in the 6:30 accident, according to Police Chief Bill McGrath.
The school bus was carrying students from King Philip Regional High School on Route 140 and the King Philip Middle School in Norfolk.
The bus and the pickup truck were traveling in opposite directions when the collision occurred, McGrath said.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by officers Steven Eaton and Jake Halloway.
A school official also responded to the scene.