ATTLEBORO — The city’s school bus contractor is seeking a special permit to park its buses in a lot owned by LaSalette Shrine.
H & L Bloom Inc. out of Taunton has been forced to find a new parking place for its 40 buses because its current location, Pleasant Auto Center at 676 Pleasant St., has been sold.
The company is also seeking to install an 8-foot by 30-foot mobile office on the site belonging to LaSalette, which has agreed to lease the property to Bloom.
Pleasant Auto owner Cynthia Karol sold the 2.34-acre site and repair shop for $1.325 million to Papantoniadis Properties LLC out of West Roxbury last August.
Karol has been in business on Pleasant since 2009.
Since the sale, the Papantoniadis company has been working to get the permits it needs to open a used car lot on the Pleasant Auto site.
The company intends to run the business under the name of ToyKarzz Motorsports.
Papantoniadis was granted a special permit by the zoning board of appeals for a non-conforming use in December and the city council is expected to approve its application for a Class II, or used car dealer, license on Tuesday.
The license will allow 95 display spaces and 17 spaces for customer parking.
Bloom, which has been the city’s school bus contractor for 13 years, has used the Pleasant Auto lot to park its buses for 10 years.
So now Bloom has applied to the zoning board for an “accessory use special permit” to park its buses in the annex lot, which is next to the main lot at LaSalette Shrine at 947 Park St.
A public hearing will be held on the application before the zoning board on April 14.