SEEKONK -- A school minibus and another vehicle were involved in an accident Friday afternoon on Arcade Avenue near the high school but no students were injured.
The bus was transporting three students from the special education collaborative at North School.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
The accident was reported about 2:30 p.m. Police blocked busy Arcade Avenue and traffic was backed up for some distance.
A utility pole was struck in the accident and National Grid responded.
Shortly after the road was reopened about 3:30 p.m. another accident was reported at the intersection of Arcade and Newman Avenue (Route 152). No injuries were reported.