Amarha Belizaire is 14 and a freshman at Norton High School. There’s nothing unusual about that, except she lives in Taunton.
Belizaire, who previously lived in and attended school in Norton up to 5th grade, is just one of hundreds of local students who take advantage of the School Choice program offered by the town’s public school district.
Many more participate in districts throughout the state.
The inter-district school choice law was passed in 1991 and the program has grown steadily ever since, according to a May 2018 report published by the Pioneer Institute.
As many at 16,000 students participate statewide every year.
And the goal of the program, according to Pioneer, is “to provide education options to Massachusetts parents and children, and to spur competition among districts.”
Participating districts are usually trying to fill empty seats and bring in tuition money paid by the sending district.
One reason Belizaire opted to keep her enrollment in the Norton system was to maintain the friendships she had established in the town.
But there’s more.
“I think the quality of my education is better, and I have a lot more resources than I would have in Taunton,” she said.
At only 14, Belizaire is already focused on her future. In college, she aims to major in political science and study “public health and relations,” she said.
And after that, law school.
She hopes to become a public defender and to help disadvantaged people.
****
Norton, North Attleboro, and the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional are the three out of 13 public school districts in The Sun Chronicle area that participated in the School Choice program this year. The program allows students from other districts to enroll in a community’s school system if it participates and if there are seats available.
It’s a decision that must be made each year prior to June 1.
Statewide, 149 out of 319 districts chose not to participate in the School Choice program meaning that 47% of the districts opted out and 53%, or 170, opted in.
Those that did participate allowed students from certain grades to come into their districts, but not all grades.
In North Attleboro, for example, students were allowed to enroll in grades 9-12.
According to Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, two were admitted.
Norton allowed students from grades K-10 to come into their schools.
In school year 2020-2021, the district admitted 169 students from other towns and cities — the most out of any area school district.
This year, that number went up to 193, School Superintendent Joseph Baeta said.
Meanwhile, Dighton-Rehoboth admitted 25 students in school year 2020-2021.
Neither North Attleboro Superintendent John Antonucci nor Dighton-Rehoboth Superintendent Anthony Azar responded to requests for comment.
While Attleboro is not participating in the School Choice program this year, it did participate in 2019-2020 and admitted two students.
Even though only three area districts accept School Choice students, students who would normally attend school in any of the 13 districts can choose to enroll in another district if the district of their choice is participating and has room for them.
For example, in school year 2020-2021, 72.8 students opted out of the Attleboro school system and chose to go elsewhere, according to statistics posted on DESE’s website.
When the number is not a whole number it means one or more of the students did not attend that school for a full year.
The Attleboro number is up considerably from 2014 when just 7.5 FTE (full time equivalent) students chose to go elsewhere.
The number of Attleboro students choosing another district went up every year from 2014 to 2021. The biggest jump was from school year 2018 to school year 2019 when the increase was 15 students.
The other districts also lost students.
In school year 2020-2021, Foxboro lost 11; Mansfield lost 17.5; Norfolk lost 3.7; North Attleboro lost 40.3; Norton lost 23; Plainville lost 3; Seekonk lost 7; Wrentham lost 0.7; Dighton Rehoboth lost 51.8 and the King Philip Regional District lost 18.3.
The only district which increased enrollment under School Choice was Norton, which lost 23 students and added 169 for a net gain of 146.
Every time a student chooses to go elsewhere, the sending district must pay $5,000 in tuition for that student, which cuts its budget.
In school year 2021, Attleboro spent $520,119 on out-of-district tuition and gained $10,000 according to DESE numbers, for a net loss of $510,119.
That $510,119 equaled about 0.6% of the $82.9 million budget for that year.
Six-tenths of 1 percent doesn’t sound like much, but in Attleboro’s case, the budgets on the city and school sides are always tight.
In the other districts, Foxboro spent $95,558 and gained $0; Mansfield spent $123,935 and gained $0; Norfolk spent $27,516 and gained $0; North Attleboro spent $338,882 and gained $10,000; Norton spent $175, 281 and gained $966,791; Plainville spent $21,445 and gained $0; Rehoboth spent $0 and gained $0; Seekonk spent $63,611 and gained $0; Wrentham spent $3,945 and gained $0; Dighton-Rehoboth spent $414,695 and gained $172,613 and King Philip spent $128,532 and gained $0.
****
Attleboro School Superintendent David Sawyer said one of the reasons students choose other districts is because there are more choices out there and more students are taking advantage of them.
Some of those choices include Commonwealth Virtual Schools, which are more expensive.
In school year 2021, they cost $8,666 and in school year 2022 they cost $8,863, according to numbers posted on the DESE website.
And with more than half of the state’s 319 districts open for school choice, students have a wide range of systems from which to choose.
Information provided by DESE showed that out of the 72.8 students who chose to leave the Attleboro system, 47.1 students went to regular schools and 25.7 went to a Commonwealth Virtual School.
According DESE, the tuition for the 47.1 students was $230,400 and the tuition for the 25.7 virtual students was $225,076.
Special education increments and transportation above the base tuition amount were added bringing the totals for each to $290,870 and $229,249 respectively for a total of $520,119.
Sawyer said varied opportunities in other districts or in the virtual education world have led students to take advantage of those opportunities.
“As for why the number might have increased almost tenfold, I think the simplest answer is that increased opportunity has resulted in increased utilization,” he said in emailed comments. “Virtual academies have become more accessible and communities like Norton have opted into offering School Choice.”
Norton first participated in School Choice in 2014.
Sawyer also said previous ties to a community often account for a student’s desire to opt out of attending schools in the city or town in which he or she lives.
But Sawyer also believes the current version of School Choice is something that has outlived its time.
“It’s an antiquated novelty that the Legislature should take a look at overhauling,” he said.
Meanwhile, the city’s new high school is opening in the fall and is likely to be an attraction for those living in the city, which could cut the numbers of those leaving.
“Our numbers are already up at the high school, so I do think there is an increase in demand there,” Sawyer said.
But the final numbers won’t be known for a while.
“Some families will still wait until ninth grade to enroll with APS,” he said.
Attleboro does not participate in School Choice because it doesn’t have the room to bring in more students despite the fact that money comes with them, Sawyer said.
“We don’t have enough spare capacity to capitalize on the opportunity presented by School Choice,” he said. “Furthermore, with the exception of the drop we experienced due to the pandemic, our enrollment has remained steady. School Choice is often a decision made by districts facing a structural decline in enrollment.”
Apparently that’s exactly what’s happening in Mans-field, according to School Superintendent Teresa Murphy.
Mansfield has never participated in School Choice, but next year it will due to declining enrollment.
“We’ve been managing our enrollment trends over the past decade in several ways,” she said in emailed comments. “For example, at the elementary level, where enrollment began declining a few years ago, we decreased the number of classrooms to meet the needs. That followed suit with the middle school where we decreased a team per grade.”
But there was more work to be done.
“Birth rates are analyzed to identify future needs,” Murphy said. “In the fall of 2020, it indicated that we needed to increase the number of kindergarten classrooms by two.”
But while enrollments were increasing at the kindergarten level, they were shrinking at the high school level.
“The ‘bubble’ of large classes had made its way through the high school and our enrollment now indicates that we have space available in two classes: next year’s 9th and 10th grades,” Murphy said.
Murphy said there are 50 spaces open in grade 9 and 50 in grade 10, and so far eight students are in the registration phase.
Only 92 more to go, to fill the rolls.
The decision to adopt the School Choice program was “not taken lightly,” she said.
“For example, last year our numbers would have allowed us to admit additional students, but the timing was off,” Murphy said. “It would not have been prudent to bring in additional students while we were still laser focused on managing the issues that schools had to deal with during the pandemic.”
Murphy echoed Sawyer in his statement that ties to other communities are often the reason students choose a different school district.
She said sometimes it’s not so much to do with the quality of the education as it is with the convenience for parents and students.
“This year we have 17 students who have ‘choiced out’ of Mansfield,” she said. “Many of these students have parents who work in other districts and they ‘commute’ with them.”
But sometimes quality is front and center and in Mansfield’s case that may well help bring students in.
U.S. News and World Report’s annual rankings of public high schools across the country rated Mansfield High 51st in Massachusetts and 1,306th in the nation, according to Mansfield school officials.
The ranking is the highest in the Attleboro area.
And Murphy believes School Choice can have a positive impact on the district because it brings in money.
“The sending district reimburses the receiving district for $5,000 per student,” she said. “In this way, School Choice is a positive revenue program that can offset the declining number of students.”
And it helps maintain programs and after-school activities, she said.
“It will help Mansfield to continue to provide a wide variety of academic programming along with a plethora of extracurricular, athletic, and performing arts opportunities for students,” Murphy said.
She thinks offering choices, which is in a way creating competition among schools, is not necessarily a bad thing.
More choices provide better fits for a large population of students.
“Parents and guardians already have many choices when deciding where their 8th-graders will attend high school,” she said. “Some of our 8th-graders will transition into vocational-technical-agricultural schools, private or parochial high schools or charter schools. We have become another choice for non-resident 8th-graders.”
Locally, the Norton district brought in nearly $1 million last school year by participating in School Choice when 169 students came into the system.
School Superintendent Joseph Baeta said this year 193 are in the system and described the program, which was initiated in 2014, as “very successful.”
“We looked at (School Choice) as an opportunity to provide options to families,” he said.
And now with 193 outside students in the system those families are taking advantage of those opportunities.
Baeta said over $5 million has been brought into the community because of the program.
He credits high quality in the system for the program’s success in Norton.
“We believe our approach to teaching and learning has been our number one reason for success,” he said. “This includes a very specific strategic plan, attention to student outcomes and a very supportive and engaging staff.”
Norton High School Principal Ethan Dolleman said 49 of the 193 are attending his school.
One of them, Morgan Dupont, 15, a sophomore, is from Taunton.
She originally had her sights set on attending Coyle and Cassidy, a parochial high school in Taunton, but it closed in 2020.
Dupont wanted to attend a small school with more elective choices and Norton High School fit the bill.
Taunton High has 2,130 students compared to Norton High’s 695.
“We chose (NHS) because of how small the school is,” she said. “And there are more options for elective courses and a lot of language courses.”
She’s especially interested in business courses and when she graduates in two years, Morgan is aiming to attend a business college.
Lucas Habib, 17, is a junior and is also from Taunton.
Like Dupont, he had hoped to attend Coyle and Cassidy, but when he asked if he would be able to graduate from that school, which was having difficulties, he did not get a positive answer, so he chose Norton. “It’s small, with a tight-knit community, which holds a lot of values you don’t get in a larger high school,” he said.
And his older brother also attended NHS.
“He enjoyed his time here, he played sports and I play sports and it’s not a far commute so it made sense,” Lucas said.
And he believes the academics are high quality.
“I’d argue the quality is higher than Taunton or Mansfield,” he said.