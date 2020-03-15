FOXBORO -- Although the school committee recently week approved broad revisions to an eight-year old head injury policy at Foxboro High School, draft guidelines to regulate the use of assistance dogs in local classrooms remain a work in progress.
Board members at their March 2 meeting once again voted to table the so-called “assistance animal” policy, citing loose ends related to the certification of handlers, legal liability and insurance coverage.
“We have a lot of information that we still need to coalesce to get the final wording in our policy,” said Chairwoman Tina Belanger. “I know we want to move forward with this as quickly as possible, but we also want to be accurate and precise.”
Initially presented in late January, the proposed framework for future interactions involving assistance animals in local classrooms would require that any service animal on school property have proper vaccinations, licenses and therapeutic accreditations, and that both animals and handlers are certified to work in an educational setting.
Board member Brent Reuter, who collaborated with colleague Richard Pearson on the draft policy, last week suggested deferring the matter until language to address issues surrounding liability and insurance coverage can be resolved.
That decision came shortly after committee members had adopted sweeping changes to a policy outlining the prevention and management of head injuries and concussions. Rolled out last month in draft form, the revisions supersede an existing policy in the FHS student handbook.
Approved with little discussion, the new text extends all policy requirements to marching band activities, as well as student athletics. It also spells out detailed protocols, expectations and instruction to protect student health and safety.
These procedures will be reviewed every two years by a team comprised of an administrator, the school nurse, a physician, the athletic director, a certified athletic trainer, a guidance counselor, teacher and the marching band director.
In the event of a suspected concussion or head injury, the proposed policy mandates:
That coaches notify a student’s parents in person or by phone “immediately following” a suspected head injury
That parents receive formal written notification of the incident by the end of the next business day
That coaches notify the athletic director and school nurse, also by the end of the next business day.
The policy also spells out mandatory annual training for all affected parties – not just coaches and school officials. In addition, students will continue to receive baseline testing (already a requirement) prior to participating in covered activities, and post-injury testing when appropriate.
