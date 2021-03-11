NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school department is considering using an outside auditor to review the district’s financial controls following an overall audit of the town’s finances, Superintendent Scott Holcomb says.
The town’s auditing firm, Roselli, Clark & Associates of Woburn, in a presentation earlier this week to the town council, included an item intended to “bring to your attention the need for enhanced vendor warrant review procedures at the school department.”
A copy of that report was shared with the school committee for its virtual meeting Tuesday.
David Flynn, school department business manager, noted his department has been chronically shorthanded. In one case last year, he said, a high utility bill at the middle school, which turned out to be a misreading of a gas meter, had been processed while he was out of the office. “It should not have happened,” he said.
An additional person has since been hired and is being trained on town fiscal procedures, he said.
Flynn said past audits during his 22-year tenure have cited few problems with financial controls. But Michael Borg, town manager, who was participating remotely, said the issues “involved a significant dollar amount.”
However, he added that he thought the “quality control issue” could be addressed with the added personnel, as well as an audit, and he “looked forward” to working with school officials.
“The report signifies a need for a controls review aimed at enhancing efficiency while reducing and eliminating potential errors,” Holcomb said in an email following Tuesday’s meeting. “We are in the process of looking into a third-party audit to review the controls of payroll and accounts payable and receivable.”
