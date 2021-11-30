NORTON -- A local man died after his scooter and a car collided on North Worcester Street Monday night, police said.
Police said Mark Sullivan, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 9:20 p.m. crash in the area of 34 North Worcester St.
No charges were immediately filed and the cause of the crash remains under investigation by state and local police.
The car involved in the collision was driven by Jon Laprise, 18, of Norton. He was not injured in the crash.
When officers arrived on the scene, a bystander was performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the victim in the middle of the road, police Lt. Todd Jackson said Tuesday.
Police and fire officials continued first aid, however, Sullivan was pronounced dead on scene shortly afterward, Jackson said.
That area of North Worcester Street was closed for about four hours due to the crash.
Local police are investigating with the state police collision analysis and reconstruction section, troopers assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office and the state Medical Examiner’s office.
