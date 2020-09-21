Fall officially arrives Tuesday, and with it comes hope that it will bring close to normal rainfall to bail the region out of what has officially been classified a drought.
The dry, hot summer has left lawns, mulch and brush fires, and shrinking water levels in its wake.
With one of the city’s water sources running low, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux ordered outdoor water use restrictions that began last Friday. The use of underground and above-ground sprinklers is prohibited from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Due to four months of below normal rainfall, state Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides has declared a “significant” drought throughout the state.
The designation calls for monitoring of drought conditions, close coordination among state and federal agencies, emphasis on water conservation, more stringent watering restrictions, and technical outreach to towns and cities.
Along with Attleboro, most area towns emphasized or enhanced their outdoor water restrictions this summer.
With only a little over a week to go, September has had less than a half inch of rain, according to the Attleboro Water Department. The month typically sees 4 inches.
August precipitation totaled just 2.05 inches, with the month normally getting 4.2 inches.
In fact, the last significant rainfall in the area was the middle of July when about an inch fell.
While July was slightly above average for rain, with 3.8 inches, only a few days had heavy rain, water department records show.
It didn’t help that about one-third of the days in July and August saw temperatures in the 90s. September cooled off, though, with no such days.
This summer season there were three heat waves, which are at least three consecutive days of 90 degrees or above.
One of the hot spells ran six days in July — one of the longest for the month, topping off at 97 degrees. That was the hottest day in two years in Attleboro and brought a feel-like temp of 107 degrees.
There were also four-day heat waves in July and August.
Typical high temperatures in July and August run in the low 80s, records indicate.
The state recorded the second hottest July on record, and Attleboro just missed the Top 10 hottest Julys and Augusts in the books.
And what would a summer be around these parts without some stormy weather.
One afternoon in early August, thousands of homes and businesses lost power in the area as Tropical Storm Isaias plowed through, with strong winds bringing down limbs and trees on utility wires, homes and across roads. There were also at least three injuries.
Over 20,000 customers in area communities had no electricity into the evening, including nearly half of Attleboro and a good part of Rehoboth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.