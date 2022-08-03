With Thursday’s temperatures expected to feel like 100 degrees, the summer’s second heat wave is a sure bet.
The thermometer should reach at least the mid-90s Thursday, meteorologists said, with a feel-like temp hovering around 100 when humidity is considered.
Wednesday’s temps peaked at 91 at 2 p.m., the Attleboro Water Department said, and Tuesday hit 90.
Three straight days of at least 90 degrees or higher constitute a heat wave.
Friday could see some thunderstorms later in the day, forecasters said.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a heat emergency in the city through Sunday.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and New England state air quality forecasters are predicting air quality that is “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” due to elevated levels of ground-level ozone, commonly referred to as “smog.”
The areas that are forecast to exceed the federal air quality standard for ozone Thursday include parts of central and northeast Massachusetts, but the locations are subject to change.
EPA and the medical community advise people limit any strenuous outdoor activity when poor air quality is expected, especially sensitive populations such as children and adults with respiratory problems.
Residents can limit ozone levels by using public transportation, combining errands, carpooling, and avoiding the use of small gasoline-powered engines such as lawnmowers, chainsaws, power-washers, air compressors, and leaf blowers on unhealthy air days.
It’s also important to reduce household energy usage by setting air conditioners to a higher temperature and turning off unnecessary lights, equipment, and appliances.