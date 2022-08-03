Splash Pad Feat SAPIX
You’ll want to play it cool near some water or in some air conditioning Thursday, as temps are expected to hit the mid-90s with a feel-like temp of about 100. Above, kids and their parents enjoy the splash pad at Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro earlier this summer. Story, A2.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

With Thursday’s temperatures expected to feel like 100 degrees, the summer’s second heat wave is a sure bet.

The thermometer should reach at least the mid-90s Thursday, meteorologists said, with a feel-like temp hovering around 100 when humidity is considered.